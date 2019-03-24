Kelsea Wright, a graduate of New Technology High School in Napa, received first team All-Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference honors for the Dixie State University swimming and diving team in the 400 freestyle relay and 800 free relay.
Wright, who swam for American Canyon High School and the Napa Valley Swim Team, also earned second-team All-RMAC honors in two individual events, the 200 free and 500 free, and two relay events, the 200 free relay and the 400 medley relay.
Dixie State is an NCAA Division II school in St. George, Utah.
———
Mia Facey, a Napa High graduate, earned All- Mountain Pacific Sports Federation honors for the UC Davis women’s swimming and diving team in five events.
Facey, who swam for the Napa Valley Swim Team, was first-team in the 100 free and 200 free relay.
Facey, a redshirt junior, was second team in the 400 medley relay, 100 fly and 400 free relay.
Facey was named to USA Swimming’s 2013-14 Scholastic All-America team.
———
Maggie Douma placed third at 143 pounds for Oklahoma City University at the NAIA women’s wrestling invitational earlier this month at Harold Newman Arena in Jamestown, North Dakota.
Douma, a Napa High graduate, had three pins and beat Zoe Wight from Life (Georgia) by fall at 1:21 in the third-place match.
Douma completed the season with a 13-11 record with eight falls.
Douma earned All-America honors at the 2019 Women’s College Wrestling Association Championships at the Cobb Civic Center in Marietta, Georgia.
———
Vance Eschenburg of American Canyon High is listed in the battleprepwest.com Northern California player rankings for the Class of 2020.
Eschenburg, the Wolves’ quarterback, received Honorable Mention All-Vine Valley Athletic League honors last year.
———
Parvathi Shanker and Priyanka Shanker of Napa won in the finals of women’s open doubles in a recent U.S. Tennis Association-Northern California tournament.
The Napa team beat Daisy Maunupau of San Francisco and Olive Maunupau of San Francisco, 6-2, 6-1.
Parvathi Shanker also won in the quarterfinals of women’s open singles.
Ronald Miller of Napa won in the quarterfinals of men’s 65 singles, 6-1, 6-1 over Kenneth Pack of Sacramento.
———
Brianna Bowers, a Napa High graduate, was 1-for-2 with an RBI sacrifice fly for the host Sacramento State softball team in a 4-2 Big Sky Conference loss to Southern Utah on Saturday.