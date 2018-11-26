Jomon Dotson, a senior cornerback from American Canyon, received the Defensive Newcomer of the Year award Sunday at the University of Nevada football team’s banquet at the Eldorado Resort.
Dotson, a graduate transfer from the University of Washington, is third on the team with 68 total tackles, 57 of which are solo tackles. He has played in all 12 games and has two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, four passes broken up, and an interception.
The Wolf Pack (7-5 overall, 5-3 Mountain West) finished in second place in the West Division, and the team is bowl eligible.
Dotson, a graduate of American Canyon High School, was named as the Player of the Year on the Napa Valley Register’s All-Napa County team.
***
Jordan Brown, who played his senior season at Napa’s Prolific Prep Academy, is averaging 7 points and 3.8 rebounds in 15.5 minutes per game as a 6-foot-11 freshman forward for the University of Nevada men’s basketball team. The Wolf Pack is 6-0.
Brown was selected as the preseason Freshman of the Year by media in the Mountain West.
He averaged 21.5 points, 11.7 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game last year, and was the only player from California selected for the McDonald’s All American Games, one of the top all-star events in the country each year.
He was highly honored in his only season for Prolific Prep, which plays a national tournament and showcase schedule.
He was named to the 2017-18 ALL-USA California Boys Basketball Team, USA Today High School Sports announced. He was selected to the first team.
He was named to the 2017-18 MaxPreps High School Boys Basketball All-American Team. He is on the Fourth Team.
He was named to the USA TODAY High School Sports’ 2017-18 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Boys Basketball Team.
***
The Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo volleyball team is the No. 2 seed for the USC sub-regional of the NCAA Tournament.
The Mustangs (25-2 overall), who won the Big West Conference title for the second year in a row, will face San Diego in the first round on Friday at 6 p.m. at the Galen Center in Los Angeles.
Vintage High graduates Torrey and Adlee Van Winden, who are sisters, play for Cal Poly.
USC and Samford are also in the regional.
***
Prolific Prep Academy of Napa continues its high school basketball season with three games this week at the Marshall County Hoopfest at Marshall County High School in Benton, Kentucky.
Prolific Prep, off to a 7-1 start, will face Aspire Academy (Kentucky) on Friday, Our Saviour Lutheran (New York) on Saturday, and Athens Prep (Tennessee) on Sunday.