Katie Robinson of American Canyon took first place in the girls 14-18 division of the Hurricane Junior Golf Tour’s Northern California Open at Chardonnay Golf Club last Saturday and Sunday.
Robinson had rounds of 82 and 75 for a 157 total.
Jade Overton of Livermore and Madison Starke of Walnut Creek tied for second place. Overton shot 80-78 – 158 and Starke shot 81-77 – 158.
Max Ray-Keil of Seattle won the boys 16-18 division with rounds of 74 and 83 for a 157 total. Rocco Lee of Napa tied for fourth, shooting 73-89 – 162.
Jackson McClaren of Laramie, Wyoming won the boys 14-15 division with rounds of 89 and 92 for a 181 total.
Jack Keller of Napa won the boys 11-13 division, shooting 92-91 – 183.
The Hurricane Junior Golf Tour (HJGT), founded in 2007 and based in Orlando, Florida, puts on two-day events around the country for juniors ages 8 to 18. Hurricane Junior Golf Tour events are also scheduled this year in 26 other states, according to www.hjgt.org.
Additional HJGT events in Northern California are the Sacramento Open, March 2-3 at the Haggin Oaks Golf Complex; the Bay Area Junior Open, March 30-31 at Metropolitan Golf Links in Oakland; and the San Francisco Junior Open, April 13-14 at Rooster Run Golf Club in Petaluma.
***
Nimari Burnett of Napa’s Prolific Prep Academy was named to the 2019 Flyin’ to the Hoop High School Basketball Invitational All-Tournament Team.
Burnett scored nine points and had six rebounds in Prolific Prep’s 69-50 win over Springfield High (Ohio) on Saturday.
He scored 34 points and had six rebounds and five assists as the Crew won on Monday over Spire Academy (Ohio), 94-59. Burnett made six 3-pointers in the game.
The tournament was held at Trent Arena on the Kettering Fairmont High School campus in Kettering, Ohio.
Prolific Prep is 22-4 overall.
***
Kathleen Schafle, a junior who plays an attacker position, scored three goals for the UC Davis women’s water polo team as the Aggie opened their 2019 season last week.
Schafle, a Vintage High graduate, had two goals in UC Davis’ 15-5 win over Santa Clara.
Schafle scored a goal in the Aggies’ 21-6 win over Fresno Pacific.
UC Davis is No. 10 in the Collegiate Water Polo Association national rankings.
***
Alyvia Fiske took third place at 155 pounds for the Simon Fraser University (Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada) women’s team at the Oregon Wrestling Classic on Saturday in Redmond, Oregon.
Fiske, a Vintage High graduate, was twice named as the Napa Valley Register’s Female Athlete of the Year and compiled a 148-9 record, winning two CIF state championships, during her career at Vintage.
She was selected as the California state winner of the 2017 Tricia Saunders High School Excellence Award, the National Wrestling Hall of Fame announced.