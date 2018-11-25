Tate Battistini, a 5-foot-11 junior outside hitter for the Sonoma State volleyball team, was named honorable mention on the All-California Collegiate Athletic Association team.
Battistini is a St. Helena High School graduate and is from Angwin.
Battistini played in 26 matches and made 23 starts for Sonoma State (8-19 overall, 4-14 CCAA).
For the season, Battistini had 346.5 points, 329 kills, 136 digs, 11 set assists, 15 block assists, and eight service aces.
Battistini averaged 3.43 kills on a .184 attack percentage and 1.42 digs per set.
***
Alexa Blunt, a freshman defensive specialist for the Cal State Monterey Bay volleyball team, played in 19 matches with one start during the 2018 season.
Blunt, a Napa High graduate, had 87 digs, 11 set assists, seven service aces and seven points for Monterey Bay (16-10 overall, 11-7 California Collegiate Athletic Association).
Blunt was a three-sport (volleyball, basketball, soccer) athlete at Napa High.
She was named as the Player of the Year on the Napa Valley Register’s All-Napa County team in basketball and was a first-team selection on All-Monticello Empire League teams in volleyball and basketball.
***
Joe Fons, a 6-foot-6 junior forward for the Montana State University Northern men’s basketball team, scored six points and had 10 rebounds and two blocks in 20 minutes as the host Lights beat Portland Bible College, 101-45, in Havre, Montana on Friday.
Fons, a Calistoga High graduate, is a transfer from Napa Valley College.
He averaged 8.4 points and 5.9 rebounds per game last year for the Storm.
He was the Wildcats’ team most valuable player each of his four seasons at Calistoga.
***
Khari Jabriel Allen, transfer from Napa Valley College, scored 16 points and had four rebounds and three assists in 36 minutes for the Alcorn State University men’s basketball team on Saturday in a loss to Savannah State, 80-75, at the Vines Center in Lynchburg, Virginia.
Allen is a 6-foot-4 junior guard.
***
Amadou Sow, a 6-foot-9 freshman forward, scored 11 points and had seven rebounds for the UC Santa Barbara men’s basketball team in Saturday’s 66-55 win over Idaho at the Vandal Holiday Hoop Classic in Boise, Idaho.
Sow played at Prolific Prep Academy of Napa and is from Bamako, Mali.