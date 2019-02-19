It’s a big week of basketball, with Prolific Prep Academy and Golden State Prep, a fifth-year post graduate team from Napa, both playing games at Napa Valley College.
There are three games on Friday:
- Golden State Prep vs. Elite Prep 1, 4 p.m.
- Prolific Prep vs. BC Christian Prep, 6 p.m.
- Elite Prep 2 vs. Ascending Life, 8 p.m.
Four games are scheduled for Saturday:
- Elite Prep 2 vs. Seattle Prep, 1 p.m.
- Ascending Life vs. Elite Prep 1, 3 p.m.
- Golden State Prep vs. BC Christian Prep, 5 p.m.
- Prolific Prep vs. Seattle Prep, 7 p.m.
There are three games on Sunday:
- Elite Prep 1 vs. BC Christian Prep, 11 a.m.
- Elite Prep 2 vs. Ascending Life, 1 p.m.
- Golden State Prep vs. Seattle Prep, 3 p.m.
All of the games are at Napa Valley College.
Friday is CYO Night.
Saturday is Senior Night for Prolific Prep, which plays in The Grind Session, a circuit of elite national high school basketball events throughout the fall and winter.
Kids are admitted free all weekend.
Golden State Prep is affiliated with Prolific Prep.
***
Jacob Aaron of Napa tied for seventh place at the FCWT Sandpiper Classic, a Future Collegians World Tour event, last weekend.
Aaron, a Vintage High School sophomore, had rounds of 76 and 78 for a 154 total in the boys 15-19 division at the Sandpiper Golf Club in Santa Barbara.
It was Aaron’s second tournament since returning to golf after suffering an injury last fall during Vintage’s football season.
The FCWT conducts junior golf tournaments for players ages 9-19 around the country, with the majority of them taking place during the fall, winter and spring, according to www.fcwtjuniorgolftour.com.
***
Peyton Mott, a freshman from Napa, played left field and went 2-for-2 with two doubles and scored two runs for the Dominican University of California softball team in Monday’s 10-2 win over Notre Dame de Namur at Penguin Field in San Rafael.
Mott was the co-Player of the Year on the Napa Valley Register’s 2018 All-Napa County team, sharing the award with Katherine Montuya of American Canyon.
Mott batted .515 with eight home runs, 11 doubles, 45 RBIs and a .909 slugging percentage last year for Napa.
***
Jason Brandow played right field and was 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs, helping the Cal State Fullerton baseball team to a 6-5 win over Virginia on Sunday at the MLB4 Tournament at Salt River Fields in Talking Stick, Arizona.
Brandow, a freshman who went to Vintage High, also scored two runs.
***
The field is set for the California Pacific Conference women’s basketball championship tournament in Lancaster, California.
In Saturday’s semifinals, Simpson University and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University play at 6:30 p.m. and UC Merced will face University of Antelope Valley at 8:30 p.m.
Pacific Union College in Angwin plays in this conference.