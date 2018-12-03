Prolific Prep Academy of Napa won each of its three games at the Marshall County Hoopfest, hosted by Marshall County High School in Benton, Kentucky, this past weekend.
Nimari Burnett scored 27 points and was named as the Player of Game as Prolific Prep beat Aspire Academy (Kentucky) on Friday, 70-65. Burnett was 4-of-8 from 3-point distance.
Burnett was named as the Player of the Game after scoring 40 points as Prolific Prep beat Our Saviour Lutheran (New York) on Saturday, 94-86. Burnett was 8-of-15 from 3-point distance and 6-of-7 from the free-throw line.
Zach Harvey scored 25 points for the Crew.
Mitchell Dance scored 17 points and was named as the Player of the Game as Prolific Prep won on Sunday, 84-52, over Athens Prep (Tennessee).
Prolific Prep (10-1) continues its season with two Grind Session games this week in Tennessee. The Crew has games on Friday and Saturday at the Grind Session: Memphis vs. the World. The Crew faces Tennessee Prep on Friday and Memphis East on Saturday. Both games are at Briarcrest High School in Eads, Tennessee.
Prolific Prep plays in The Grind Session, a circuit of elite national high school basketball events throughout the winter. The Crew is entered in 11 events during the season and plays one of the toughest schedules in the country.
***
Napa’s Maggie Douma, a two-time All-American for the Oklahoma City University women’s wrestling team, finished second in the 155-pound division at the Oklahoma City Blue Chip/Cliff Keen Open on Saturday at Abe Lemons Arena.
Douma is a Napa High School graduate.
***
The Pacific Union College women’s basketball team dropped its nonconference game on Sunday to UC Santa Cruz, 83-44, at Kaiser Permanente Arena.
The Pioneers (1-10 overall) were led by Faith Williams with 13 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Marielle Tuazon had 10 points and two rebounds.
Molly Hargon (six points), Analicia Dominguez (five points, three steals, two assists), Huei Anh Spencer (eight rebounds, two assists), Elissa Root (four rebounds), Emily Nepomuceno (nine rebounds), and Alexus Genochio (three rebounds) also stood out for Pacific Union.
***
Adlee Van Winden, a senior outside hitter from Napa, led the Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo volleyball team with 19 kills, six digs and 21 points in a 3-1 loss to San Diego in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at USC’s Galen Center in Los Angeles on Friday.
Van Winden’s younger sister, Torrey Van Winden, was unable to play due to an injury suffered in practice earlier in the week, according to a report on Cal Poly’s website, www.gopoly.com.
Torrey is a junior opposite hitter and was named as the Big West Conference Player of the Year.