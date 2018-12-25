Hailey Breakwell, a 2011 Justin-Siena High School graduate who was the Big Sky Conference Player of the Year for Idaho State as a shortstop, joined the Saint Francis University (Loretto, Pa.) softball coaching staff in the fall.
“Hailey is a great addition to our staff,” Saint Francis head coach Jessica O’Donnell said in a report on the school’s website, sfuathletics.com. “She is extremely positive and upbeat, which will be a huge asset to our program. Hailey was a standout player at Idaho State and began her career as a graduate assistant at a well-established program in Wichita State. I am very excited to have someone of her caliber join our staff and help us grow our program to the next level.”
Breakwell is an assistant coach for Saint Francis, an NCAA Division I member.
She was a four-year starter at shortstop for Idaho State and the Big Sky Conference Player of the Year as a junior. She played on three consecutive Big Sky regular-season championship teams with the Bengals.
Breakwell is a native of Napa and was a first-team All-Big Sky Conference selection in 2014 and 2015 for Idaho State. She was a two-year captain and received Second Team National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-Region honors.
Breakwell also earned NFCA All-America Scholar-Athlete honors and was a three-time Big Sky All-Academic honoree.
After graduating from Idaho State with a degree in physical education in 2015, Breakwell spent two seasons at Wichita State as a graduate assistant coach. She earned a masters in sport management from Wichita State.
As a senior at Justin-Siena, she was the Marin County Athletic League Player of the Year, All-Napa County Player of the Year, and a MaxPreps.com small school All-American.
Breakwell has played for the New Zealand National Softball Team during international tournaments over the last few years. Her family is from Hawkes Bay and Palmerston North, New Zealand.
Saint Francis won a second consecutive Northeast Conference title and NEC Tournament championship last year. The Red Flash went 39-19 and played in the NCAA Tucson Regional.
Saint Francis begins the 2019 season on Feb. 8 against Savannah State at Statesboro, Georgia.
Also in the NEC are Sacred Heart, Central Connecticut, LIU Brooklyn, Fairleigh Dickinson, Mount St. Mary’s, Bryant, Wagner and Robert Morris.
***
Jamie Pope of Napa won the girls 14 open singles title of a U.S. Tennis Association-Northern California tournament earlier this month.
Pope beat Manasa Thumu of Fremont, 8-0, in the finals.
***
Jordan Brown, who played his senior season at Napa’s Prolific Prep Academy, is averaging 4.3 points and 2.7 rebounds in 10.9 minutes per game as a 6-foot-11 freshman forward for the University of Nevada men’s basketball team.
He averaged 21.5 points, 11.7 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game last year, and was the only player from California selected for the McDonald’s All American Games, one of the top all-star events in the country each year.