Ricky Mazariegos, who plays on the Pacific Union College men’s soccer team, was named as a Champion of Character by the California Pacific Conference.
“I feel honored to receive this award because it means I was a great example to my teammates,” Mazariegos, a member of the Pioneers’ team all four years, said in a press release. “I was able to guide the younger players and show them what it means to have character both on and off the field.”
Mazariegos has been a team captain for two years.
Jonathan Manurung and Carlos Piedra each received All-CalPac honorable mention honors.
The California Pacific Conference is a member of the NAIA.
***
Napa High School graduate Loren Newman finished 20th at the recent Hangzhou Marathon in a time of 2 hours, 36 minutes, 44 seconds.
***
Nathan Krill scored two points in four minutes for the host University of San Francisco men’s basketball team in Monday’s 88-54 win over Sonoma State at War Memorial at the Sobrato Center.
Krill, a 2014 Justin-Siena graduate, is a 6-foot-7 forward and a graduate transfer student for the Dons.
Krill, who is from St. Helena, transferred to USF after playing three years at Wesleyan University, a small, private NCAA Division III school in Middletown, Connecticut.
As a team captain and second-year starter, he averaged 12.2 points on 42.2 percent shooting from the floor and 38.2 percent from 3-point distance for Wesleyan during the 2017-18 season. He also shot 73.3 percent from the free-throw line.
Krill started all 29 games for Wesleyan and averaged 24.8 minutes, 8.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.2 steals per game.
***
Prolific Prep Academy of Napa won all three of its games in a basketball tournament last week at Napa Valley College and is now 6-0 on the season.
The Crew had wins over Elite Prep, 91-52, Golden State Prep of Napa, 87-82, and Ascending Life Christian, 101-74.
Golden State Prep, a fifth-year post grad team that opened its season last month, is affiliated with Prolific Prep.
Prolific Prep plays in The Grind Session, a circuit of elite national high school basketball events throughout the fall and winter.
Prolific Prep is ranked in No. 20, by www.prepcircuit.com and is No. 82 in the MaxPreps.com 2018-19 preseason Top 100.
***
The Northern California Football Championships and State Football Championships will be moved back by one week due to the impact of the fires in California, the California Interscholastic Federation state office announced on Tuesday.
Championships, with modifications to the schedule, include the NorCal Football Championships, which are scheduled for Dec. 7-8, and the State Football Championships at Cerritos College-Norwalk, scheduled for Dec. 14-15.
“We reviewed the schedules with the 10 CIF Sections and came to a unanimous agreement that the best course of action is to cause as least disruptions as possible for all those participating in our Regional and State Championship events,” CIF Executive Director Roger L. Blake said in a statement released by the state office. “We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding during a time where schedules need to be fluid due to unfortunate events beyond our control.”