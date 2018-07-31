Jared Denning, a 2015 graduate of American Canyon High School, homered for the Gulf Coast League Orioles in a game on July 27 against the GCL Rays at Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota, Florida.
Denning, who was selected in the 29th round of the 2018 First-Year Player Draft by Baltimore in June, went 1-for-3 with a second-inning home run as the designated hitter. The GCL Orioles won, 8-2.
The Gulf Coast League Orioles are a rookie-level team and is based in Sarasota.
Denning transferred from the University of Utah after one year and played two years for Solano Community College, a member of the Bay Valley Conference.
He batted .360 with three home runs, 18 doubles and 39 RBIs as a freshman.
He batted .323 with six home runs, 11 doubles, four triples and 32 RBIs as a sophomore.
***
Napa’s Jamie Pope won the girls 14 singles title of a U.S. Tennis Association-Northern California tournament in July.
Pope won in the quarterfinals over San Mateo’s Fiona McBride, 6-0, 6-0, in the semifinals over Foster City’s Robyn Matsumoto, 6-0, 6-0, and in the finals over San Jose’s Sanjana Subramanyan, 6-1, 6-0.
Napa’s Dhyey Patel won his boys 14 singles semifinal over Sean Bochaton of El Dorado Hills, 7-5, 6-4.
***
Joe Canepa, a Vintage High graduate, was named second team on the All-Big 8 Conference team for baseball for Santa Rosa Junior College.
Canepa, who was selected to the team at first base, recently signed a national letter-of-intent to continue his baseball career at Saint Mary’s College.
***
Justin Banks of Napa Valley College and Jared Denning of Solano Community College were named to the 2018 All-Bay Valley Conference baseball team.
Banks was chosen at first base and Denning at catcher on the first team.
Nathan Gutierrez of Solano was selected to the second team at designated hitter/utility.
Denning and Gutierrez are both graduates of American Canyon High School.
Pitcher Felipe Gonzalez, catcher Josh Abraham and outfielder Aaron Reardon of Napa Valley were each named honorable mention All-BVC.
Riley Cleary of Los Medanos-Pittsburg was named as the Most Valuable Player.
Chris Allen of the College of Marin-Kentfield was named as the Pitcher of the Year.
Steve Berringer of Marin was named as the Coach of the Year.