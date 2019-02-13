Maggie Douma of Oklahoma City University and Alyvia Fiske of Simon Fraser University (Burnaby, British Columbia) earned All-America honors at the 2019 Women’s College Wrestling Association Championships last week at the Cobb Civic Center in Marietta, Georgia.
Douma, a Napa High School graduate wrestling at 143 pounds as a senior, became a three-time All-American by placing fourth in her division.
Douma secured a spot in the third-place match by winning a 4-1 decision over Sienna Ramirez of Southern Oregon.
Douma lost 7-2 to Ashlynn Ortega from King (Tennessee) in a match for third place.
Earlier in the tournament, Douma beat Lacey Henderson of Ottawa (Kansas) 14-4 in 2:55 and also pinned Hailey Finn of Life (Georgia) in 22 seconds.
Douma placed second at the WCWA Championships during the 2015-16 season and was seventh at the WCWA meet in 2016-17.
She won two CIF Sac-Joaquin Section titles. She was a two-time runner-up and also placed third in the state tournament for Napa High. She had a 34-4 record as a senior and compiled a 110-15 career record.
Fiske, a Vintage High graduate wrestling at 157 pounds as a sophomore, lost in the semifinals to Iman Kazem of Menlo College, 9-7.
Fiske took third place by beating Hannah Gladden of Emmanuel College, 10-4.
Menlo won the team title, Simon Fraser was second and Oklahoma City was seventh.
Fiske was twice named as the Napa Valley Register’s Female Athlete of the Year and compiled a 148-9 record, winning two CIF state championships, during her career at Vintage.
She was selected as the California state winner of the 2017 Tricia Saunders High School Excellence Award, the National Wrestling Hall of Fame announced.
The NAIA Invitational is March 15-16 in Jamestown, North Dakota.
***
Brianna Bowers of Napa has played in three games for the Sacramento State softball team and is 2-for-4 on the season.
Bowers is a freshman outfielder and a Napa High graduate who was a two-time Cal-Hi Sports All-State selection. She was the Player of the Year on The Napa Valley Register’s All-Napa County team in 2017.
Sacramento State was picked as the Big Sky Conference 2019 favorite in a Preseason Coaches’ Poll.
The Hornets won Big Sky regular season and tournament titles last year.