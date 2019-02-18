Try 1 month for 99¢

Emily Oestreich has made five appearances, all of which have been starts, and has a 3-1 record and a 3.67 earned run average for the University of Illinois softball team.

Oestreich, a 2015 Vintage High School graduate who is from Napa, is a senior for the Fighting Illini (7-2 overall) and has one complete game as a pitcher.

Last year, she had a 16-10 record and 3.26 ERA in 40 appearances, with 27 starts, eight complete games and two shutouts.

She earned National Junior College Athletic Association All-America honors as a pitcher for Lake Land College of Mattoon, Illinois as a freshman and sophomore.

Oestreich played four years of varsity softball for Vintage and had a stellar career, helping coach Rick Robben’s Crushers to the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division I title — a first for the school — as a sophomore in 2013.

She was a four-time All-Monticello Empire League selection and finished her high school career, posting an 81-12 record and 668 strikeouts.

***

Jake MacNichols has played in both games at catcher for the Santa Clara University baseball team, which is 0-2 following losses to San Jose State, 8-5 and 4-3.

MacNichols, a Vintage High graduate who is in his junior season, is 2-for-7.

***

Prolific Prep Academy returns home for two games this week at Napa Valley College.

Prolific Prep faces BC Christian Prep (Canada) on Friday at 6 p.m.

Saturday is Senior Night for the Crew as they meet Seattle Prep at 7:15 p.m.

The seniors on the team this year are Zach Harvey, Pierre Crockrell II, Malik Tidwell, Wesley Shum, June Poole, Alimamy Koroma, Mitchell Dance, Kuany Kuany and Ibrahima Diallo.

***

Scott McCarron, a Vintage High graduate and former Napa resident, earned $13,351 after finishing in a tie for 25th place at the PGA Tour Champions’ Chubb Classic on Sunday in Naples, Florida.

McCarron had rounds of 69, 67 and 70 for a 7-under-par 206 total at the Classics at Lely Resort.

