Rico Abreu of Rutherford finished in fourth place in the 30-lap feature of the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series’ FVP Platinum Battery Showdown last month at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Abreu, who earned $2,700, was also fourth in Qualifying Flight-B and second in the eight-lap Heat 4-Flight B race.
The World of Outlaws continues its season with races on Friday, March 15 at Silver Dollar Speedway in Chico, Stockton Dirt Track on Saturday, March 16, Ocean Speedway in Watsonville on March 22 and Placerville Speedway on March 23.
“I’ve ran probably the majority of my California races at those two tracks,” Abreu said of Silver Dollar Speedway and Stockton Dirt Track at www.woosprint.com. “I’ve just made sure my cars are close every time we get there and where it puts the ball in my court where I can maneuver my car around. I like going to those tracks.”
Abreu was third in the 25-lap feature race and 10th in the 25-lap feature at World of Outlaws races at the Calistoga Speedway at the Napa County Fairgrounds last year.
***
Jake MacNichols, a junior catcher from Napa, is batting .208 with four home runs for the Santa Clara University baseball team. He has 48 at-bats and 10 hits in 14 games.
MacNichols is a Vintage High School graduate.
***
The San Francisco Giants announced that they will host the Paradise High School baseball team at Oracle Park Saturday, March 16 at 4 p.m. for the Bobcats’ game against Corning Union High School. Gates open at 3 p.m. It’s a free event and is open to the public, the Giants said in a press release, and will follow the St. Ignatius College Preparatory-Sacred Heart Cathedral Preparatory Dante Benedetti Baseball Classic.
Fans attending the Paradise-Corning game will receive a limited edition, co-branded Paradise Strong T-shirt while they last, the Giants said.
Athletic facilities were damaged during the Camp Fire in Paradise.
“The Giants are honored to host the Paradise High School baseball team and the community of Paradise at Oracle Park,” Staci Slaughter, Giants executive vice president of communications, said in a press release. “We understand that these kids, their families and the entire community of Paradise are going through an exceedingly difficult time as they recover from this devastating fire. We hope that the game of baseball and this experience will help lift the spirits of everyone in Paradise as they rebuild.”
“This is a great opportunity for our athletes to focus on an amazing experience of playing on a major league field and focus on the good that can come from their loss. We are so fortunate to be able to have this wonderful day for our athletes,” Paradise High School Athletic Director Anne Stearns said in a press release.