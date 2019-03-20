Grace Murphy, a sophomore from Napa, earned All-America honors in three events for the UC San Diego women’s swimming and diving team at the 2019 NCAA Division II Swimming and Diving Championships.
Competing at the Indiana University Natatorium in Indianapolis, Murphy took fifth place in the 100 breaststroke. She moves into second place in program history in the event, according to a report at www.ucsdtritons.com.
Murphy swam on UC San Diego’s 200 freestyle relay team, which finished in fourth place.
She swam on the Tritons’ 200 medley relay team, which placed second.
As a team, UC San Diego finished sixth among 45 teams.
Murphy was a three-time All-American as a freshman.
She is a 2017 New Technology High School graduate and was a member of the Napa Valley Swim Team from 2009-17. She owns five NVST records.
Murphy was a team captain and an All-Monticello Empire League swimmer for Vintage. She also holds two school records.
***
Zach Swim of Napa, Nick Jeworowski of St. Helena, and Jasiel Flores of Calistoga are listed among the nominees for the 40th annual Cal-Hi Sports All-State Team in boys basketball.
***
Jason Brandow, a Vintage High graduate, is batting .325 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and nine RBIs through 12 games as an outfielder for the Cal State Fullerton baseball team.
Brandow was named as the Player of the Year on the Napa Valley Register’s All-Napa County team last year.
***
Jake MacNichols, a Vintage High graduate, hit a three-run home run for the Santa Clara University baseball team in a 6-5 loss to Loyola Marymount in Los Angeles on Friday.
***
Brianna Bowers, a Napa High graduate, is batting .238 through 16 games for the Sacramento State softball team.
***
Sierra Canyon-Chatsworth, which went 32-3 overall, is No. 1 in the Cal-Hi Sports final boys basketball state Top-40 rankings.
Sierra Canyon beat Sheldon-Sacramento, 76-52, in the CIF Open Division state title game at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.
***
Diablo Valley College-Pleasant Hill beat Moorpark College, 68-61, in the finals of the California Community College Athletic Association Women’s Basketball Championships at Ventura College.
***
Fullerton College beat City College of San Francisco, 85-79, in the finals of the California Community College Athletic Association Men’s Basketball Championships at Ventura College.
Email Napa Valley Register Executive Sports Editor Marty James at mjames@napanews.com, follow him on Twitter at @marty_nvr, or call 256-2223.