The Napa Silverados were eliminated from playoff contention with Sunday’s 6-3 Pacific Association of Professional Baseball Clubs loss to the host San Rafael Pacifics and star pitcher Jered Koenig at Albert Park.
Koenig (11-1) got the win after giving up one run on just three hits in six innings. Koenig leads the league in wins and strikeouts (140).
Ray Jones extended his hitting streak to 11 consecutive games by going 2-for-4 for Napa (30-46), an expansion team.
Jordan Anderson was 2-for-4, Kendall Coleman had an RBI sacrifice fly, and Nick Kern singled to drive in a run for the Silverados.
Jake Taylor went 2-for-3 and hit his 16th home run of the season, a two-run shot, for San Rafael.
Sonoma (53-23), San Rafael (49-27), Vallejo (35-41) and Pittsburg (35-41) will advance to the playoffs.
***
Rico Abreu of Rutherford placed in World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car feature races over two consecutive nights last week.
Abreu was 13th in the 25-lap feature race at Black Hills Speedway in Rapid City, South Dakota on Aug. 24. Abreu won $1,100.
Abreu was 13th in the 35-lap feature race at Big Sky Speedway in Billings, Montana on Aug. 25. Abreu won $1,100.
***
Vintage High School graduate and former Napa resident Scott McCarron tied for sixth place at the PGA Tour Champions’ Boeing Classic in Snoqualmie, Washington on Sunday.
McCarron had rounds of 66, 67 and 72 for an 11-under-par 205 total at The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge.
He earned $79,800.
McCarron is fifth in earnings ($1,295,408) on the Charles Schwab Cup list.