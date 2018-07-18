The Napa Valley Baseball Club’s 19-and-under senior team will open the Area 1 American Legion baseball playoffs on Friday against the Petaluma Leghorns, the No. 1 seed, on Friday at 3:30 p.m. at Doryland Field in Chico.
Humboldt, Fairfield, Yolo Post 77, Siskiyou, Yuba and Chico are also entered in the playoffs, which has a double-elimination format.
The first- and second-place teams advance to the California State American Legion Championships July 26-29 at the Veterans Home of California’s Cleve Borman Field in Yountville.
Matt Leachman and Scott Ghisletta are the coaches for the Napa Valley Baseball Club team.
The team consists of Jake Rasmusen, Louis Arata, Omar Gonzalez, Beau Hudgens, Eli Wood, Zach Materne, Caden Cortese, Ronny Porter, Andrew Wheeler, Caleb Jeske, Colton Maher, Cole Ridling, Max Phipps, Devon Cockrell, Brandon Herter, Trent Maher, Luke Leachman, Charles Gravett, Troy Ghisletta and Harrison Kohagura.
Napa (23-13 overall, 12-6 Southern Division of Area 1) lost to Reno in the championship game of the Father’s Day Tournament in Chico last month, 8-2.
Napa is joined in the Southern Division of Area 1 by Ukiah, Yuba, Yolo Post 77, Santa Rosa, Petaluma, Fairfield, Walnut Creek, Haggin-Grant (Sacramento) and Oakland.
***
Gary Trent, Jr. and the Portland Trail Blazers, the No. 2 seed, won the 2018 NBA Las Vegas Summer League title Tuesday night by defeating the No. 1 seed Los Angeles Lakers, 91-73, in the tournament championship game at Thomas & Mack Center.
Trent, a 2017 Vintage High School graduate who played his senior season of high school basketball for Prolific Prep Academy of Napa, had 12 points, two rebounds, two assists and two steals in 23 minutes.
Portland went 7-0 in the summer league.
Trent played his freshman season of college basketball for Duke last year. He was acquired by Portland in a draft day trade on June 21 with the Sacramento Kings. Trent was the 37th overall selection in the second round of the NBA Draft.
***
Vintage High graduate and former Napa resident Scott McCarron is fifth in the PGA Tour Champions’ Charles Schwab Cup standings.
McCarron has $1,104,390 in earnings so far, and has one win, five top-5 finishes, and eight top-10 finishes.