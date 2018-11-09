The Napa Valley College men’s basketball team opened its 2018-19 season by losing each of its three games at the City College of San Francisco Tip-Off Tournament last week.
The Storm fell to Fresno City, 81-55. NVC was led by Taylor Gerrard (13 points, 13 rebounds), Tomas Gomez-Espana (10 points), Terrance Coates (nine points), Malcom Bracy (seven points), David Skeete (five rebounds), Oscar Frank (four rebounds), and Saleem Ali-Musa (four rebounds).
The Storm lost to College of Alameda, 73-61. NVC was led by Gerrard (18 points, five rebounds), Braxton Adderly (11 points, three assists), Bracy (eight points), Gomez-Espana (six points), Ali-Musa (six points, 10 rebounds), Scottie Strong (six points), and Skeete (six rebounds).
Napa Valley lost to Mt. San Antonio-Walnut, 49-46. The Storm was led by Gerrard (12 points, nine rebounds), Coates (eight points, four rebounds), Frank (six points, 10 rebounds), Gomez-Espana (five points), Skeete (five rebounds), and Adderly (three rebounds).
***
Jordan Lowe and Desiree Ramos of Napa Valley College will play in the California Community College Athletic Association women’s state golf championship tournament on Sunday and Monday at Morro Bay Golf Course in San Luis Obispo County.
There are eight teams, plus individuals, in the 59-player field. It’s a two-day, 36-hole event, with an 8:30 a.m. shotgun start both days.
***
Ana Palafox, a freshman from Napa, finished seventh for the Santa Rosa Junior College women’s cross country team at the California Community College Athletic Association Northern California regional championships at Shasta College-Redding last week.
Palafox, a Vintage High School graduate, had a time of 20:16.2 for the 3.1-mile race.
***
Morgan Spencer, a senior outside hitter for Pacific Union College, was named to the All-California Pacific Conference volleyball team. Spencer is on the second team.
***
Carlos Piedra and Jonathan Manurung of Pacific Union College were named honorable mention on the All-California Pacific Conference men’s soccer team.
***
The Las Positas College-Livermore men’s basketball team opened its season by going 3-0 at the six-team Tony Costello Memorial Tournament.
The tournament is named after Costello, a former Justin-Siena head boys basketball coach who went on to coach at Chabot College (Hayward) and Las Positas College.
Costello passed away on Aug. 25, 2013 after a year-long battle with pancreatic cancer. Costello was 57.
He was the coach at Dublin High for six years, starting in 1981, and had a brief stint at Justin-Siena, leading the program when the Braves played in the old Superior California Athletic League, a member of the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section.
He was an assistant to Rich Botelho for three years at Chabot, then took over as head coach, leading the Gladiators to a 250-179 record in 14 seasons, highlighted by 12 regional playoff appearances, two conference titles, and reaching the Sweet 16 of the state tournament three times.
Costello was president of the California Community College Men’s Basketball Coaches Association from 2003 to 2005. He was going into his eighth year as the head coach at Las Positas.
Costello was a 1974 graduate of Amador Valley High-Pleasanton and played for legendary Dons coach Skip Mohatt. He was also an assistant at Amador Valley.