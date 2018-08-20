Kristen Murray, a senior middle hitter for the Pacific Union College volleyball team, was named as the secretary of the California Pacific Conference’s Student Athlete Council, the CalPac announced this month.
Murray, who is from Simi Valley, California, is in her fourth season for Pacific Union.
Twenty student-athletes from 11 of the conference’s 12 schools attended a two-day summit meeting at UC Merced over the summer.
“The group approved bylaws, elected officers, received training in leadership and professional development, proposed a joint Champions of Character service project, and built a foundation for greater things to come,” the CalPac said on www.calpacathletics.com.
“I’m simply overjoyed by this group,” CalPac Commissioner Don Ott said. “To connect personally with so many exceptional young leaders is extremely gratifying personally, but to observe their near-instant cohesion on these vital topics truly astounded me.
“Our conference has tremendous leadership with this group in place. I congratulate them on how dialed-in, enthusiastic, and engaged they were.”
The CalPac is an NAIA-Division II league founded in 1996.
Murray had five kills and 6.5 points in a 3-0 loss to Southern Oregon and had three kills, two digs, three solo blocks and six points in a 3-2 win over Northwest Christian University (Oregon) at last week’s William Jessup Invitational in Rocklin.
***
Taylor Lowe of Davis and Greg Isom of Vallejo won their respective divisions of a Player$ Golf Tour event at Eagle Vines Golf Club in American Canyon on Sunday.
Lowe won Division I with a 67.
Isom won Division II with a 72.
***
The Napa Silverados dropped their sixth consecutive game, falling on Sunday to the host Pittsburg Diamonds, 5-4 in Pacific Association of Professional Baseball Clubs action at Winter Chevrolet Stadium.
Pittsburg scored two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to win. An RBI single by Chris Kwitzer tied the game and the winning run scored on a wild pitch.
Napa (27-43) is now five games behind the Vallejo Admirals in the battle for the league’s fourth and final playoff spot. There are 10 games remaining on the Silverados’ schedule.
Napa’s three-run first inning was highlighted by a solo home run by Ray Jones and a two-run single by Nick Kern.
Kern went 2-for-4 and gave Napa a 4-3 lead in the fourth inning with his seventh home run of the season. Sonoma (48-22) is in first place and San Rafael (45-25) is in second place.
Napa will play eight of its last 10 games of the regular season at Napa Valley College’s Storm Field.