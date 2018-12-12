Antonio Robles, a junior on the men’s cross country team at Pacific Union College, was named as a 2018 Daktronics-NAIA Scholar Athlete, PUC and the California Pacific Conference announced.
In order to be nominated by an institution, a student-athlete must maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale and must have achieved a junior academic status to qualify for this honor, the CalPac said on its website.
Eight runners from CalPac schools were honored. There were 223 runners from around the country who received recognition as scholar athletes.
“There are a lot of athletes doing great in school,” Robles, a biology major, said in a press release. “I am happy I was considered to be recognized with this award.
“This award has given me motivation to keep going and excel academically.
“With this award, I feel like everything has been worth it. Of course, my parents were happy and proud to hear about it, and I was pleased to be able to give back to them for their hard work raising me.”
Robles played on the Pioneers’ soccer team as a freshman, and then changed sports. This was Robles’ first year running cross country for Pacific Union, which is affiliated with the Adventist Church.
“I really appreciate the environment here, the professors, and the diversity of campus. I’ve learned to be open to different ideas and have met wonderful friends. Learning here at PUC has been an all-around blessing and the opportunities we have here for ministry and personal growth are countless. This award is truly just one of many things that have made me love my PUC experience.”
***
Prolific Prep Academy of Napa traveled to Briarcrest High School in Eads, Tennessee last week and beat Memphis East 62-47 in a Grind Session game.
The Crew was led by Zach Harvey with 16 points and five rebounds, Nimari Burnett with 19 points and four assists, Kuany Kuany with 12 points and six rebounds, and Coleman Hawkins with 10 points and four rebounds.
Alimamy Koroma, Ibrahima Diallo and Hawkins played solid defense for Prolific Prep (11-1).
Prolific Prep’s game against Tennessee Prep has been turned into a protest with the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association, according to Philippe Doherty, Prolific Prep’s Co-Director and Director of Operations. Based on disagreements with the officiating, a protest has been filed with the TSSAA, Doherty said.
Burnett scored 23 points and Hawkins had 13 points to lead the Crew.
The games were part of Grind Session: Memphis vs. the World.
Prolific Prep plays in The Grind Session, a circuit of elite national high school basketball events throughout the winter. The Crew is entered in 11 events during the season and plays one of the toughest schedules in the country.
Prolific Prep continues its season with games on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Woodrow Wilson High School in Washington, D.C. The Crew faces Woodrow Wilson High on Friday, Hoosac Academy on Saturday, and Minnesota Prep on Sunday.
The Crew will play in the Tarkanian Classic on Dec. 19, 20 and 21 at Bishop Gorman High in Las Vegas, Nevada.