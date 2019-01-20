Jamie Pope of Napa won the girls 14 singles title of a U.S. Tennis Association-Northern California tournament earlier this month.
Pope had wins over Natasha Siao of Brentwood in the quarterfinals, 8-3, Riya Abiram of Cupertino in the semifinals, 8-3, and Lindsay Kim of Lafayette in the finals, 8-2.
***
Rico Abreu of Rutherford finished 15th in the “A” Feature race of Saturday’s Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire.
It was held on a quarter-mile clay oval inside the River Spirit Expo Center at Tulsa Expo Raceway in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Abreu races on the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series. In September, Abreu was third in the 25-lap feature race and 10th in the 25-lap feature at World of Outlaws races at the Calistoga Speedway at the Napa County Fairgrounds.
***
Ceremonies honoring the 16th annual Vallejo Sports Hall of Fame, a class that includes Natalie Coughlin, are on March 9 at the Dan Foley Cultural Center, the Greater Vallejo Recreation District announced.
Coughlin is joined in this year’s class by coach Jim Stephenson, Bakari Hendrix, Jamie Maher Kessler, John Kalamaras, Pete Kalamaras, Lenci Landaker Pannell, Reggie Robinson, Bob Bohnet, and the 1964 Vallejo Junior College baseball team.
John Baptista will be honored with a special achievement award.
The event also includes a dinner and auction. All proceeds benefit GVRD youth sports in Vallejo, according to www.gvrd.org.
To purchase tickets, call 707-648-4600. For more information, call 707-648-4620 or go to www.gvrd.org.
***
The California Interscholastic Federation has named Taelor Roderick of Middletown High School and Andrew Cox of Fairfax High School as the recipients of the CIF Spirit of Sport Award for Fall for the 2018-19 school year.
They will be honored at the CIF Federated Council dinner on April 12 in Burlingame.
***
The eighth annual John’s March Against Stomach Cancer, a fundraising walk that is held in honor of John Cardinale, generated $23,670 for No Stomach for Cancer, Sonoma Raceway announced.
The walk on Jan. 12 was held on Sonoma Raceway’s 2.52-mile, 12-turn road course.
Cardinale, who passed away in 2013 after a two-year battle with stomach cancer, was the long-time Sonoma Raceway spokesman.
The fundraiser is for gastric cancer research and awareness.