Jamie Pope of Napa won two matches in girls 14 singles during a U.S. Tennis Association-Northern California tournament in early August.
Pope won in the quarterfinals over Emily Lu of Livermore, 6-2, 6-3.
Pope won in the semifinals over Jessica Holbea of Dublin, 7-6, 7-6(7), 4-6, 10-8.
***
In addition to serving as the head boys basketball coach, Mike Boles has been appointed as the athletic director at Sonoma Valley High School.
Sonoma Valley is a member of the CIF North Coast Section and the Vine Valley Athletic League.
Boles is a former head coach for boys (2014-15) and girls (2002-2014) basketball at Justin-Siena.
He won 74 percent of his games as head coach of the girls team, going 259-91, with 12 consecutive appearances in the North Coast Section playoffs, five Marin County Athletic League regular season championships, two MCAL tournament titles, and a North Coast Section title.
Justin-Siena had one of its best seasons during the 2013-14 season, with Boles directing the Braves (29-7 overall) to MCAL regular-season and tournament titles, a Northern California championship, and a runner-up finish in the CIF Division IV state championship game after losing to Sierra Canyon-Chatsworth, 64-37, at Sleep Train Arena in Sacramento.
Justin-Siena won 20 or more games nine times under Boles, a seven-time Napa County Coach of the Year.
In addition, the NCS honored the Braves with four Division IV Scholastic Team Championship Awards.
***
Leah Turcotte, a native of Watsonville, has been named as the head athletic trainer and supervisor of game day operations at Pacific Union College. The Pioneers play in the NAIA-Division II California Pacific Conference.
Turcotte graduated in 2016 from Norwich University (Northfield, Vermont) with a degree in athletic training.
She received her master’s in kinesiology with an emphasis in exercise science from Sacramento State this year.
“I am excited to join the Pioneer community,” Turcotte said in a story on the PUC website, www.pioneersathletics.com. “Pacific Union College is a breathtaking campus surrounded by a small unified community. I believe Pacific Union College has a ton of potential to expand. I am eager to cultivate a change in the sports medicine department with a different perspective and vision for the future.”
Turcotte has experience from having worked with athletes at William Jessup University (Rocklin) and Antelope High School, Lincoln Potters Baseball Club, Rocklin's National Academy of Athletics, and the Sacramento Republic Youth Football Club.
***
Heritage High School-Brentwood has been named by www.prep2prep.com as the Northern California Public School of the Year for the 2017-18 school year.
Heritage won 16 Bay Valley Athletic League championships.
Alameda, Campolindo-Moraga, Folsom, Gilroy, Half Moon Bay, Los Gatos and West Campus-Sacramento were named as finalists.
***
The Golden State Warriors will open the 2018-19 NBA season at home on Oct. 16 against Oklahoma City at Oracle Arena in Oakland.
The Warriors’ schedule includes 28 national TV appearances – a combination of ABC, ESPN and TNT telecasts.