Prolific Prep Academy of Napa won its opening game at Duel in the Desert, 79-51 over Veritas Prep on Friday at Arizona Christian University in Phoenix.
Zach Harvey scored 21 points and had six assists, six rebounds two steals to lead Prolific Prep.
The Crew was also led by Nimari Burnett (14 points, 11 assists, seven rebounds, two steals), Kuany Kuany (17 points, three rebounds, three assists), Mawot Mag (11 points, eight rebounds, five assists, three steals), Ibrahima Diallo (six points, 10 rebounds, four blocks), Coleman Hawkins (seven rebounds, four assists), June Poole (two assists, two rebounds), Malik Tidwell (six points, five rebounds, six assists, two steals), and Patrick Sanders (two assists).
Prolific Prep (7-1) suffered its first loss of the season, 61-59 to Hillcrest Prep South on Saturday.
Burnett scored 18 points to lead the Crew. Kuany had 16 points and with seven each was Harvey and Mag.
***
Ana Palafox finished 16th for Santa Rosa Junior College in the women’s race on Saturday at the California Community College Athletic Association Cross Country Championships.
Palafox, a Vintage High School graduate, had a time of 18:54.5 for the 3.1-mile race at Fresno’s Woodward Park.
***
Antonio Robles of the Pacific Union College men’s cross country team was named as a 2018 Daktronics-NAIA Scholar Athlete, the California Pacific Conference announced on Friday.
In order to be nominated by an institution, a student-athlete must maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale and must have achieved a junior academic status to qualify for this honor, according to www.calpacathletics.com.
Eight runners from CalPac schools received the national recognition.
***
The host Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo volleyball team won its second consecutive outright Big West Conference title, sweeping Cal State Fullerton on Saturday, 3-0, at Mott Athletics Center.
Sisters Torrey Van Winden, a junior, and Adlee Van Winden, a senior, led the way for the Mustangs (25-2 overall, 15-1 Big West).
Torrey had 12 kills on a .360 hitting percentage, 12 digs and four blocks.
Adlee had eight kills on a .421 hitting percentage and eight digs.
Cal Poly also won its match on Friday, 3-0, over UC Riverside.
Torrey Van Winden had 14 kills, four digs and three blocks. Adlee Van Winden had four kills and five digs.
The Van Windens are Vintage High graduates.
***
Southern California schools won five of the six matches at the 2018 CIF State Volleyball Championships at Santiago Canyon College-Orange.
Mater Dei won the open division title, 3-0 over Central.
Temecula Valley won Division I, 3-1 over Bishop O’Dowd.
Village Christian beat Los Altos, 3-0, in Division II.
Ontario Christian won Division III, 3-1 over Presentation.
San Luis Obispo beat Hilmar in Division IV, 3-2.
Washington Union defeated El Camino Real in Division V, 3-0.