Prolific Prep Academy of Napa continued its basketball season last week by winning two games at the Mustang Madness at McCracken County High School in Paducah, Kentucky.
Prolific Prep (20-4) had wins over Orangeville Prep (Canada), 76-65, and The Rock (Gainesville, Florida), 68-62.
The games are part of The Grind Session, a circuit of elite national high school basketball events throughout the winter. The Crew is entered in 11 events during the season and plays one of the toughest schedules in the country.
In the game against Orangeville Prep, the Crew was led by Nimari Burnett with 22 points, five rebounds and two assists, Coleman Hawkins with 13 points, five rebounds and two steals, Pierre Crockrell II with 12 points, three rebounds and six assists, Kuany Kuany with 12 points, four rebounds, three assists and six steals, and Ibrahima Diallo with 12 points, nine rebounds and two blocks.
Other contributors included Malik Tidwell (three rebounds, two assists) and Alimany Koroma (four points, 12 rebounds).
In the game against The Rock, the Crew was led by Crockrell with 14 points, two rebounds and four assists, Tidwell with 13 points and six rebounds, Burnett with 10 points, six rebounds and two assists, Diallo with nine points, 12 rebounds and two blocks, Koroma with eight points and five rebounds, Hawkins with eight points, five rebounds and two blocks, and Kuany with six points and two rebounds.
***
UC Berkeley opens its 2019 baseball season on Feb. 15 against Cal State Bakersfield at Tempe Diablo Stadium in Tempe, Arizona.
Mike Neu, a Vintage High School graduate, led the Bears to a 32-22 overall record and a 16-14 Pac-12 record in his first season as head coach.
“We’re excited for the schedule we’ve put together because we feel like it strikes a great balance between good road tests and great home series for our fans to enjoy,” Neu said in a story on Cal’s website, calbears.com. “A challenging nonconference schedule will help get us ready for another competitive year in the Pac-12 and give us a chance to bring a young group together right away. We’re looking forward to the season that lies ahead.”
Jared Horn, a Vintage High graduate, is in his junior year as a pitcher for Cal.
***
The Oakland A’s annual FanFest, a free event that is presented by NBC Sports California, is Saturday, Jan. 26 at Jack London Square. It’s open to the public and goes from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
FanFest gives fans the opportunity to meet players and coaches ahead of the 2019 season, according to a press release.
More information is available at athletics.com/fanfest.
***
The 2019 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, a $7.4 million PGA Tour event, takes place on three Monterey Peninsula golf courses Feb. 4-10.
Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Brandt Snedeker, Jordan Spieth, Tommy Fleetwood and Cameron Champ are all committed for the tournament, according to a press release.
The event is played at Pebble Beach Golf Links, Spyglass Hill Golf Course and Monterey Peninsula Country Club’s Shore Course for the first three rounds.
The final round is played at Pebble Beach.
Ticket information is available at www.attpbgolf.com.