Prolific Prep Academy of Napa, which went 31-7 on the season, is No. 65 in the MaxPreps.com final 2018-19 Top 100 high school boys basketball rankings. The national rankings were announced on April 8.
Prolific Prep ended its season with an 85-62 loss in March to Bella Vista Prep in the semifinals of the Grind Session World Championships at Marshall County High School in Benton, Kentucky.
The Crew was 2-1 at the Grind Session World Championships.
Nimari Burnett, who was named first-team All-Grind Session, led Prolific Prep with 18 points, four rebounds and two assists.
IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.), which went 29-1, is No. 1 in the rankings.
There are nine other California teams in the rankings:
No. 6 Sierra Canyon-Chatsworth (32-3), No. 32 Salesian College Preparatory-Richmond (31-1), No. 37 Mater Dei-Santa Ana (29-5), No. 39 Rancho Christian-Temecula (26-6), No. 46 Centennial-Corona (27-6), No. 48 Fairfax-Los Angeles (27-2), No. 51 Westchester-Los Angeles (24-5), No. 79 Sheldon-Sacramento (24-11), and No. 83 Bishop Montgomery-Torrance (24-7).
Rico Abreu of Rutherford placed in World of Outlaws Series’ NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car feature races in Arizona last weekend.
Abreu was 12th and earned $1,200 in the 30-lap feature at the Wildcat Shootout at USA Raceway in Tucson.
Abreu was 15th and earned $1,000 in the 30-lap Arizona Desert Shootout feature at Arizona Speedway at Queen Creek.
Abreu is 19th in the 2019 World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series driver championship points standings.
The leader is Brad Sweet.
The World of Outlaws heads to Devil’s Bowl Speedway in Mesquite, Texas for the Texas Outlaw Nationals on Friday and Saturday.
Onyeka Okongwu, a 6-foot-9 center for Chino Hills, was named as the 2019 Mr. Basketball State Player of the Year by Cal-Hi Sports.
Haley Jones of Archbishop Mitty-San Jose was named as the 2019 Ms. Basketball State Player of the Year by Cal-Hi Sports.
Hannah Chau and Kendall Martin, 2018 graduates of Justin-Siena, each placed in their respective events at the Big West Challenge Cup last week at UC Santa Barbara’s Pauley Track and Field Facility.
Chau placed fourth in the 3,000 meters with a season-best time of 10:17.67 for the UC Irvine women’s team.
Martin was fourth in the javelin for the UCSB women’s team with a throw of 125-3.