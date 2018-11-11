The Pacific Union College women’s basketball team is 0-4 to begin the 2018-19 season.
The Pioneers have lost to William Jessup University, 84-54, Corban University, 66-39, Holy Names University, 77-44, and Northwest Christian University, 77-56.
In the game against Jessup, the Pioneers were led by Marielle Tuazon (15 points), Molly Hargon (11 points), Analicia Eva Dominguez (nine points), Faith Williams (eight points), Jasmine Peete (seven points), Huei Anh Spencer (five rebounds), and Emily Nepomuceno (four assists).
Leading the Pioneers in their game against Corban was Elissa Root (eight points), Tuazon (eight points), Williams (eight points, 12 rebounds), Nepomuceno (six points), Hargon (five points, five rebounds), Spencer (six rebounds), and Peete (four rebounds).
In the game against Northwest Christian, the Pioneers were led by Hargon (11 points, seven rebounds), Root (10 points, seven rebounds), Nepomuceno (nine points, three rebounds, three assists), Peete (eight points), Williams (six points, eight rebounds), Tuazon (five points, five rebounds, three assists), Spencer (four points, three rebounds), and Alexus Genochio (three assists).
Root (16 points, four rebounds), Tuazon (five points), Nepomuceno (five points, six rebounds), Williams (four points), Peete (seven points, five rebounds), and Dominguez (five points) led Pacific Union in the game against Holy Names.
***
Kathleen Scavo tied for 12th place individually for the University of Oregon women’s golf team at last week’s Nanea Pac-12 Preview at the Nanea Golf Club at Kailua Kona, Hawaii.
Scavo, a Justin-Siena graduate, had rounds of 74, 73 and 72 for an even-par 219 total.
***
Tate Battistini, a junior outside hitter for the Sonoma State volleyball team, had 11 kills, four digs and 12 points in a 3-0 loss to Cal State East Bay in Rohnert Park last week.
Battistini is a St. Helena High graduate.
***
Dougherty Valley High-San Ramon won the Northern California Golf Association/CIF NorCal High School Girls’ Golf Championship last week at Woodbridge Golf and Country Club.
Granite Bay was second and Carondelet-Concord was third.
All three teams will move on to the CIF State High School Championship, scheduled for Nov. 14 at Victoria Club in Riverside.
Carissa Wu of Carondelet shot a 71 and won the individual title, beating Yena Jang of Granite Bay on the first hole of a playoff.
Overall, nine players (not on teams qualifying) advanced to the state finals, according to the NCGA.