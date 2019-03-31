Rico Abreu of Rutherford placed in two World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series feature races over the weekend.
Abreu was 23rd out of 24 cars in the 35-lap feature race on Friday at Keller Auto Speedway in Hanford. Abreu earned $800.
Abreu returned on Saturday and finished second in a 30-lap feature race at Perris Auto Speedway in Perris, California. Abreu won $3,200.
The World of Outlaws heads to Arizona for events on April 5 at USA Raceway in Tucson and on April 6 at Arizona Speedway in Queen Creek.
***
Goals by Jorge Lualua and Francisco Mendoza carried Napa Valley 1839 FC to a 2-1 National Premier Soccer League win on Saturday over El Farolito at Justin-Siena High School’s Dodd Stadium.
Lualua’s goal came in the 23rd minute and Mendoza’s goal was in the 52nd minute.
Napa Valley 1839 FC is off to a 2-0 start in the Golden Gate Conference of the National Premier Soccer League.
Ronaldo Herrera’s goal for El Farolito, a team based in San Francisco, came in the fourth minute.
Napa Valley 1839 FC is in its third year as a local men’s amateur soccer team.
Napa Valley 1839 FC plays in the West Region of the National Premier Soccer League’s Golden Gate Conference. The conference includes Academica SC of Turlock, East Bay FC Stompers of Oakland, El Farolito, FC Davis, Sacramento Gold FC, San Ramon FC and Sonoma County Sol FC.
The NPSL is a member of the United States Adult Soccer Association and is affiliated with the United States Soccer Federation, according to npsl.com.
Napa Valley 1839 FC won its season opener, 2-0 over Academica in Turlock on March 9.
***
Jamie Pope of Napa won the girls 14 open singles title of a recent U.S. Tennis Association-Northern California tournament.
Pope beat Eden Fong of Walnut Creek in the semifinals, 7-5, 6-3, and beat Zhuolin Fu of Danville in the finals, 6-0, 6-1.
Jose Antonio Chopitea of American Canyon won in the quarterfinals of boys 18 open singles over Aditya Chaudhary of Union City.
***
The Vintage High School softball team, which is off to a 6-0 start overall, is No. 22 in the latest Prep2Prep.com North Coast Section Top-25 Rankings.
Vintage is 2-0 in the Vine Valley Athletic League.
***
Cal-Hi Sports has named Alicia Komaki of Sierra Canyon-Chatsworth (33-1 overall) as its state coach of the year for girls basketball and Jonas Honick of Branson-Ross (31-3 overall) as its state coach of the year for boys basketball.