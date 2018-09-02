Playing for the Napa Silverados, an expansion team in the Pacific Association of Professional Baseball Clubs, turned out to be one of the greatest experiences for Nicco Toni.
Toni is a catcher from Elk Grove who spent the last four months in town. He developed a super strong bond and connection with his teammates, coaches and staff. He went about testing his talents in the six-team Northern California-based summer independent league.
He was able to play with teammates from all over the country. He played in all 80 games during the regular season, which ended on Friday. He hit .286 with 17 doubles, 10 home runs and had 67 RBIs.
“You meet people that help broaden your understanding of the game, and you come together,” Toni said after Napa’s 14-4 win over the Vallejo Admirals during the final game of the regular season at Napa Valley College’s Storm Field. “It’s a great experience no matter what. Win or lose, it was great playing with this group of guys.
“We learned from each other. Everybody comes from different places. I came from college. Some guys came from affiliated ball or different leagues. There is a lot of team chemistry here. We developed this bond, not just on the field, but off the field.”
The Silverados did not move on to the postseason after finishing in fifth place with a 31-49 record. Only the top four teams – Sonoma, San Rafael, Vallejo, Pittsburg – advanced to the playoffs. Napa was 4-6 over its last 10 games and finished five games behind Pittsburg, which placed fourth in the standings.
“Even though we were in fifth place, I think we did something pretty great this season,” said Toni, 22, who played baseball at Pleasant Grove High-Elk Grove, Cosumnes River College-Sacramento, and Sonoma State. “It could have been better. Things could have gone a little differently. But we learned a lot, grew as people, not just baseball players.”
The Silverados and their fans celebrated on the field after the final game. It was the end of the season, a journey that began with spring training over eight days in May, followed by a schedule where they were playing games six days per week.
“Our guys never gave up,” said Bruce Johnston, the Silverados’ owner, president and general manager. “They never quit. They worked hard. I couldn’t be happier with the guys – great guys. We just didn’t get it done. There’s nobody to blame. We played hard. We didn’t win enough to get to the playoffs.
“Is it disappointing? Yeah. Is it the end of the world? No. I can tell you, not a single one of them gave up, and it makes me proud. Because we’re a young team, a lot of them came straight out of college. They’re learning how to be professionals and I give them all the credit.”
This was a first for Napa – the first time for an independent minor league baseball team to be playing here, where the players are looking to do all they can to try and get noticed and move up the ranks. Four of the players, led by Deivy Mendez, were promoted to higher levels in the game. Mendez is with the Bradenton Marauders, a Class A Advanced team that is in the Florida State League and is an affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Mendez, who is from San Pedro de Macoris, Dominican Republic, had two saves and struck out 23 in just 11 2/3 innings for Napa. Mendez made eight appearances.
“I’m so thankful with the product that we have put here,” said Megan Castellucci, Napa’s assistant general manager. “We have 13 guys that are still here from the very beginning. I think the guys that we have brought in have just meshed with the culture that we’ve created and just become such staples to this community. These fans and people get so excited to see them.”
A seven-run eighth inning and the pitching of Scott Harkin, who got the win after going seven innings, propelled Napa over Vallejo in the season finale.
Harkin (4-3) gave up two runs and walked one. Devon Ramirez (2-for-3, triple, two RBIs), Dominic Bethancourt (2-for-5, double, two RBIs), Willy Salas (single, two RBIs), and Ray Jones (2-for-3, RBI) led the offense. Jones finished the season with a 15-game hitting streak.
“For the first-year season, I had high expectations,” said Tito Fuentes, Jr., Napa’s manager. “And these guys played really, really well. It was a great season.”
Napa lost several one-run games during the season.
There has been so much planning and organizing for the first season for the Silverados, whose executive team includes Castellucci, a 2011 Justin-Siena High School graduate. Castellucci previously worked as the assistant GM for the San Rafael Pacifics. She was a community relations intern for the Oakland Athletics, assisting the organization with the implementation of community outreach initiatives while also contributing to the planning of various A’s Community Fund projects and events in 2016.
“I’m just so proud of what we’ve done and the relationships that we’ve created,” said Castellucci, a 2015 graduate of Cal State Fullerton, who received her degree in communications with an emphasis in public relations. She received her master’s degree in sport management from the University of San Francisco.
“We got to make kids’ professional baseball dreams come true – that’s probably the greatest part about my job. The memories that you have from the season kind of carry you through to the next. And we get to build again, which is exciting.”
Johnston said he has learned so much about baseball, and the business side of the game. He spent 20 years working in the shopping center business. He had a consulting company in the same business for another 12 years.
He plans to have the Silverados in the league in Napa next year.
“I’ve learned a lot about running a baseball organization. I’ve learned a lot about baseball,” he said. “I’ve learned a lot about professional athletes. The whole thing has been a great learning experience. And I’m going to apply that to what we do next year.
“The community has supported us. We’ve tried to do as best we can to give back to the community. I’m very pleased with that part of what we’ve done.”
This year, the Silverados’ daily ticket prices ranged from $5 to $10 per person, depending upon age. The players are paid every two weeks.
“The ball players don’t make a lot of money. Everybody is doing it for the love of the game and for a chance to get an opportunity to move forward,” said Johnston. “They’re here for the opportunity to get a look.”
The season may be over, but the administrative work continues for Johnston and his staff.
“We’re still working, and working late into the night. We get up early in the morning and do it again,” he said.