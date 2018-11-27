Napa High School will host a six-team, round-robin boys basketball tournament starting on Thursday at Messner Gym.
Each of the six teams, which also includes Vintage, will play three nonleague games over three days in what was previously called the Wine Valley tournament.
On Thursday, Vintage faces El Capitan-Merced at 4 p.m., Pioneer-Woodland plays Bethel-Vallejo at 5:30 p.m., and Napa meets Kennedy-Richmond at 7 p.m.
On Friday, it’s El Capitan against Bethel at 4 p.m., Kennedy against Vintage at 5:30 p.m., and Napa against Pioneer at 7 p.m.
In Saturday’s games, it’s Pioneer-Kennedy at 12:30 p.m., Bethel-Vintage at 2 p.m., and Napa-El Capitan at 3:30 p.m.
***
San Ramon Valley-Danville is No. 11 and Vintage is No. 20 in this week’s www.prep2prep.com North Coast Section football rankings announced on Monday.
Host San Ramon Valley (7-4 overall) and Vintage (10-2 overall) meet on Saturday in a CIF North Coast Section Division 1 semifinal playoff game at 7 p.m.
KVON-1440 AM will carry the Vintage-San Ramon Valley game starting at 6:30 p.m.
***
Jason Brandow, a 2018 Vintage High graduate who was named as the Player of the Year on the Napa Valley Register’s All-Napa County baseball team, is off to a good start at Cal State-Fullerton.
Brandow had a two-run triple and scored a run in a fall exhibition against visiting New Mexico State at Goodwin Field, according to www.fullertontitans.com .
Brandow also stood out for Fullerton in a fall exhibition against Arizona at Sloan Park in Mesa, Arizona.
He is part of an incoming 2018 recruiting class that has been ranked by publications. D1 Baseball lists the class as the 13th best in the nation.
Fullerton is ranked 16th by Baseball America and 33rd by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper.
Brandow turned in a big senior season, playing center field and hitting .458 with nine doubles, two triples, three home runs and 24 RBIs for Vintage. He had 27 hits on the season with an .830 slugging percentage, scored 20 runs and had 13 stolen bases.
He was selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 22nd round of the 2018 First-Year Player Draft in June. Brandow said he turned down the Pirates’ offer and instead signed a national letter-of-intent with Cal State Fullerton last year.
He played this past summer for the Utah Marshalls, a collegiate summer team in Sandy, Utah.
***
Abu Kigab, a 6-foot-7 sophomore forward who played his high school basketball at Prolific Prep Academy of Napa, is averaging 3.8 points and 2.3 rebounds per game for the University of Oregon men’s basketball team.
Oregon is 4-2 overall.