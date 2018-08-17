Special Olympics Northern California will host the Napa Regional, a softball competition on Saturday that will also include skills activities. It will be held at the Napa Junior Girls Softball League complex, located at 1255 Freeway Dr., and goes from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Hundreds of Special Olympics athletes from seven counties, including Napa County, will take part in the event. It showcases the skills and accomplishments of children and adults with intellectual disabilities competing in softball team competitions, according to a press release.
Athletes of varying ability levels have been training since late June for the event, which serves as the culmination of the softball season, a press release said.
Athletes and coaches from Humboldt, Lake, Mariposa, Mendocino, Solano and Sonoma Counties will also take part.
Special Olympics Northern California is dedicated to enriching the lives of children and adults with intellectual disabilities through sports, education and athlete health, according to a press release.
It’s a nonprofit organization that offers free year-round training and competition programs for 22,780 athletes who compete in nearly 300 competitions in 14 sports annually.
***
Eagle Vines Golf Club in American Canyon will host a Player$ Golf Tour event on Sunday, Aug. 19 at 10 a.m.
For membership and entry information, call 775-852-GOLF (4653) or visit the website, www.theplayersgolftour.com.
***
Jeff Wilson of Fairfield failed to qualify for match play after shooting 75 at Spyglass Hill Golf Course and 74 at Pebble Beach Golf Links during stroke play at the 2018 U.S. Amateur Championship on the Monterey Peninsula earlier in the week.
Sixty-four players from an original field of 312 advanced to match play.
Wilson, who plays out of Green Valley Country Club, qualified for the U.S. Amateur by capturing low-amateur honors at the U.S. Senior Open Championship in July at The Broadmoor Golf Club in Colorado Springs. It was a PGA Tour Champions event.
It’s Wilson’s 10th U.S. Amateur appearance and his 30th U.S. Golf Association championship.
The event ends on Aug. 19.
***
The Pacific Union College volleyball team opened the 2018 season by going 1-2 at the William Jessup Invitational in Rocklin.
After losses to William Jessup, 3-0, and Southern Oregon, 3-0, the Pioneers beat Northwest Christian University (Oregon) on Thursday, 3-2.
Danae Ford (13 kills), Morgan Spencer (12 kills), Hannah Clarke (27 assists, nine digs), and Audrey Uyemura (17 digs, two service aces) led Pacific Union in the win over Northwest Christian.