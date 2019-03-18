St. Helena High School graduate Jeff King finished in 13th place in the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race.
King got to the finish line in Nome, Alaska on March 14 and completed the race in 10 days, 13 hours, 7 minutes, 20 seconds.
King, who lives in Denali, Alaska, is a four-time champion of the Iditarod.
The 1,000-mile race begins in Anchorage and takes teams over two mountain ranges, along the Yukon River and across the Bering Sea coast, according to an Associated Press report.
Peter Kaiser won the race, finishing in 9 days, 12 hours, 39 minutes, 6 seconds.
Fifty-two mushers started the race; 11 withdrew.
***
Paul Scruggs, a sophomore guard, was named to the Big East Conference Championship All-Tournament Team for the Xavier University men’s basketball team, it was announced.
Scruggs, who played for Prolific Prep Academy of Napa, averaged 18.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists in Xavier’s two tournament games.
Scruggs had career highs of 28 points and 11 rebounds in Xavier’s 71-67 loss in overtime to Villanova in the semifinals. Scruggs also had seven assists.
***
Rico Abreu of Rutherford finished sixth in the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series 30-lap FVP Platinum Battery Showdown on Saturday night at the Stockton Dirt Track.
Abreu earned $2,300.
Abreu was also 10th in the 35-lap NOS Energy Drink Feature and won $2,000 on Friday night at Silver Dollar Speedway in Chico.
***
Napa High graduate Peyton Mott is batting .311 with four doubles and five RBIs through 15 games for the Dominican University of California softball team.
***
Joelle Aiello, a Vintage High graduate, is batting .443 with eight doubles, two triples, 11 RBIs and four stolen bases through 21 games for the Valley City State University (Valley City, North Dakota) softball team.
Aiello was named to the 2018 National Fastpitch Coaches Association NAIA All-Region Team. Aiello is on the second team as a shortstop. She was named first-team All-North Star Athletic Association. She was also a Gold Glove award winner in recognition of her outstanding defense for Valley City State.
Aiello had an outstanding first year of college softball, leading the North Star Athletic Association in hits (79) and batting average (.441). She also led her team in runs scored (46).
This year’s Valley City State team is ranked No. 11 in the NAIA Softball Top 25 Coaches’ Poll.
***
Kathleen Schafle, an attacker, scored three goals and had three steals and two assists for the host UC Davis women’s water polo team in a 10-7 win on Saturday over Harvard at Schaal Aquatics Center.
Schafle is a Vintage High graduate.