Three Napa Valley high school players are among the many nominees for the 40th annual Cal-Hi Sports All-State Girls Basketball Team.
Alyssa Andrews of Vintage, Ashlee Whittemore of Justin-Siena, and Alexis Woodson of American Canyon are on the list as nominees.
***
Josh Jackson is averaging 11 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game as a 6-foot-8, 200-pound forward for the Phoenix Suns.
Jackson, who went on to play for the University of Kansas after two seasons at Prolific Prep Academy of Napa, is also averaging 24.3 minutes per game for the Suns.
Jackson was named to the NBA All-Rookie Team last year after averaging 13.1 points on 41.7 percent shooting, 4.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.04 steals per game for the Suns. He was named to the second team.
Jackson, a Justin-Siena High School graduate, played in 77 games.
He was the fourth overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.
After leading Detroit Consortium College Prep School to its first state title in 2014, averaging 28 points, 15 rebounds and six assists per game, Jackson transferred to Justin-Siena and played two years for Prolific Prep.
Jackson was the 2017 Big 12 Freshman of the Year for the University of Kansas and a Wooden All-America selection.
He was a first-team All-Big 12 selection, a seven-time Big 12 Newcomer of the Week honoree, and a two-time Big 12 Player of the Week.
He was selected third team on The Associated Press All-America Team.
He broke or tied four Kansas freshman records. Jackson averaged 16.3 points and 7.4 rebounds per game for Kansas.
***
Jeenathan Williams, a 6-foot-5, 203-pound freshman forward, averaged 3.2 points and 1.7 rebounds per game for the University at Buffalo this year.
Williams, who played for Prolific Prep Academy of Napa, also averaged nine minutes per game.
***
Sierra Canyon-Chatsworth, which went 33-1 overall, is No. 1 in the final Cal-Hi Sports Girls Basketball State Top-40 rankings.
***
Foothill-Pleasanton (7-0), a CIF North Coast Section school, is No. 3 in the Cal-Hi Sports Softball State Top-25 Rankings.
***
Four CIF North Coast Section teams are in the Cal-Hi Sports State Baseball Top-25 rankings.
De La Salle-Concord (7-1) is No. 8, Amador Valley-Pleasanton (10-0) is No. 10, Acalanes-Lafayette (9-0) is No. 17, and Foothill-Pleasanton (10-1) is No. 18.