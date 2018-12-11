Torrey Van Winden, a junior opposite hitter, and her sister, Adlee Van Winden, a senior outside hitter, were each named to the Pacific North American Volleyball Coaches Association All-Region Team for Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo.
The Van Windens, who are Vintage High School graduates, led Cal Poly (25-3 overall) to a second consecutive Big West Conference title and an appearance in the NCAA Tournament.
Torrey was named the Big West Conference Player of the Year. Adlee joined her on the All-Big West First Team.
Adlee Van Winden led Cal Poly with 19 kills, six digs and 21 points in a 3-1 loss to San Diego in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at USC’s Galen Center in Los Angeles.
Torrey Van Winden was unable to play due to an injury suffered in practice, according to a report on Cal Poly’s website, www.gopoly.com.
***
Jamie Pope of Napa won quarterfinal and semifinal matches in the girls 14 singles division of a recent U.S. Tennis Association-Northern California tournament.
Pope beat Aniyus Pierre of Sacramento in the quarterfinals, 6-0, and beat Brinna Wallin of Sacramento in the semifinals, 6-0.
***
Amadou Sow, a former player for Prolific Prep Academy of Napa, scored 12 points and had 11 rebounds for the host UC Santa Barbara men’s basketball team in a nonconference win Saturday over Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 55-45.
***
Sonoma Stompers General Manager Brett Creamer was named as the 2018 Pacific Association of Professional Baseball Clubs Executive of the Year, the league announced on Tuesday.
Creamer, 25, joined the Stompers in 2014 as the director of game day operations and community affairs.
Creamer was named assistant general manager in 2017.
The Pacific Association of Professional Baseball Clubs is a Northern California-based summer independent league that was founded in 2013. The league consists of six teams, including the Napa Silverados, an expansion team.
***
Natalie Berty of Mater Dei-Santa Ana was named as the 2018 Cal-Hi Sports Ms. Volleyball State Player of the Year and Margi Beima of Sacred Heart Cathedral-San Francisco was named as the State Coach of the Year, www.calhisports.com announced.
***
Alyvia Fiske, a Vintage High graduate, won her match for the host Simon Fraser University women’s wrestling team at 155 pounds, 10-0 over Olivia Pizano of Southern Oregon University in Burnaby, British Columbia on Saturday.
Simon Fraser won the dual, 35-2.
***
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry was named as the Week 8 Western Conference Player of the Week, the NBA announced on Monday.
In leading the Warriors to a 3-0 week, Curry had 30 points against Atlanta, 42 points and nine rebounds against Cleveland, and 20 points and eight assists against Milwaukee.