Craig Landis, a 1977 graduate of Vintage High School and an All-American in two sports for the Crushers, was named as one of the “Top 50 greatest high school all-around athletes of all-time” in a report last month by MaxPreps.com.
Landis, a former Napa resident, is No. 49 on a national list.
“MaxPreps takes a look at the Top 50 greatest high school athletes of all-time. While many ‘greatest’ high school lists tend to focus on performance at the college and professional level and also includes athletes who played just one sport, this list tries to focus on athletes who were ‘all-around’ athletes, participating and excelling in two or more sports,” Kevin Askeland of MaxPreps.com wrote in the May 3 story.
Landis, Vintage’s quarterback, received Parade Magazine All-American honors for football. He rushed for 2,125 career yards and had 2,048 career yards passing. He batted .473 his senior season and earned Rawlings All-America honors in baseball as a shortstop.
He was a three-year starter in both sports and was the CalHiSports.com “Mr. Baseball State Player of the Year” in 1977. He was a first-round pick — the 10th overall selection — of the San Francisco Giants in the Major League Baseball Amateur Draft in 1977.
He played six seasons (1977-82) in the minor leagues, including three at the Triple-A level.
He signed a national letter of intent with UCLA for football as a senior. Landis chose baseball, signing with the Giants.
Landis batted .284 with 625 hits, 45 home runs, 287 RBIs and 68 stolen bases in 654 minor league games over six seasons.
After his pro baseball career ended, Landis attended Stanford University on a full football scholarship. He played for Paul Wiggin and Jack Elway as a strong safety and on special teams from 1983-87.
Landis, an agent with the Southern California-based Landis Baseball Group, has had Mike Trout, the center fielder for the Los Angeles Angels who is considered one of the top players in the game, as a client since 2009.
Trout is a two-time American League MVP and a seven-time All-Star.
Landis is in the Crushers’ Athletic Hall of Fame.
He got two degrees from Stanford — a BA in economics and a master’s in developmental economics. He also went through the MBA program at Stanford.
Landis worked for Shearson Lehman for two years on Wall Street in New York and has been a baseball agent since 1991.
***
Shayna Ng of Singapore won the Professional Women’s Bowling Association Sonoma County Open, defeating Missy Parkin of Laguna Hills, Calif., 259-237 in the stepladder title match on Saturday at Double Decker Lanes in Rohnert Park.
Ng earned $10,000.
Julia Bond of Aurora, Illinois won Sunday’s PWBA Sonoma County Regional, defeating Stephanie Schwartz of Nacogdoches, Texas in the stepladder title match, 203-178, at Double Decker Lanes.
Bond earned $1,100.