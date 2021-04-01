Napa County Football Insider: Greenlee shines at Western Oregon

Jordan Greenlee, a senior defensive end for Western Oregon University who is from Napa, was named to the Great Northwest Athletic Conference All-Academic Team, Presented by Barnes & Noble College.

The announcement of Western Oregon’s selections was made at wouwolves.com on March 23.

Greenlee is an interdisciplinary studies major and played on Western Oregon’s 2019 team, which shared the Great Northwest Athletic Conference title with Central Washington. He had 14 tackles, including nine solo stops, and also was credited with three tackles for loss and had a sack.

The GNAC is an NCAA Division II league. Western Oregon is in Monmouth, Ore.

Greenlee is a 2016 Vintage High School graduate and was a finalist for Lineman of the Year on the Napa Valley Register’s All-Napa County team in 2015 after making 31 total tackles his senior season at the strong-side defensive end position. He was named second-team defense on the All-Monticello Empire League team.

Greenlee started out his college career by playing for Contra Costa College-San Pablo. He transferred to Santa Rosa Junior College for his sophomore season.

He was in the program at Northwestern State University of Natchitoches, Louisiana.