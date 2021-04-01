Napa County Football Insider: Greenlee shines at Western Oregon

Jordan Greenlee, a senior defensive end for Western Oregon University who is from Napa, was named to the Great Northwest Athletic Conference All-Academic Team, Presented by Barnes & Noble College.
The announcement of Western Oregon’s selections was made at wouwolves.com on March 23.
Greenlee is an interdisciplinary studies major and played on Western Oregon’s 2019 team, which shared the Great Northwest Athletic Conference title with Central Washington. He had 14 tackles, including nine solo stops, and also was credited with three tackles for loss and had a sack.
The GNAC is an NCAA Division II league. Western Oregon is in Monmouth, Ore.
Greenlee is a 2016 Vintage High School graduate and was a finalist for Lineman of the Year on the Napa Valley Register’s All-Napa County team in 2015 after making 31 total tackles his senior season at the strong-side defensive end position. He was named second-team defense on the All-Monticello Empire League team.
Greenlee started out his college career by playing for Contra Costa College-San Pablo. He transferred to Santa Rosa Junior College for his sophomore season.
He was in the program at Northwestern State University of Natchitoches, Louisiana.
He then transferred to Western Oregon.
Shelton at Arizona Christian University
David Shelton Sr., is an assistant coach for Arizona Christian University, which won the Sooner Athletic Conference championship on March 27 by beating Southwestern Assemblies of God University, 23-20, at Lumpkins Stadium in Waxahachie, Texas.
Shelton, the team’s first-year cornerbacks coach, is a former assistant at Justin-Siena High School and was on head coach Rich Cotruvo’s staff when the Braves won the 2014 CIF North Coast Section title.
Shelton was the Braves’ defensive backs coach during the 2014 and 2015 seasons when his son, Dominique Shelton, played for Justin-Siena.
Dominique is a senior defensive back at Northwest Missouri State University. He played his freshman season of college football at Santa Barbara City, as his father was an assistant coach there for four years. Dominique is a transfer from Mississippi Valley State.
Arizona Christian (8-1 overall, 5-0 SAC) is a private NAIA Division I school in Glendale. It’s the Firestorm’s third title in six years.
Arizona Christian finishes the regular season on April 10 against Wayland Baptist in Plainview, Texas.
David Shelton played free safety and strong safety at Oceana High-Pacifica, strong safety in 1986 and ’87 at City College of San Francisco, and strong safety at Fresno State in 1989 and 1990.
He played in the Canadian Football League for the Edmonton Eskimos from 1990-1994. Edmonton won the CFL’s Grey Cup championship during the 1993 season.
Vintage High in the rankings
Vintage High (3-0), which has two shutouts and has outscored its opponents 165-6, is everywhere in the rankings. The Crushers are:
* No. 8 in the North Coast Section Football Rankings, announced by MaxPreps at maxpreps.com on March 28.
* No. 13 in the West Coast Preps Bay Area Football Rankings, announced on March 29 at westcoastpreps.com.
In its “Week 3 Takeaways,” a report on March 29 by West Coast Preps at westcoastpreps.com, the website said, “Vintage is on a roll,” adding, “One of the region’s hottest teams kept it going over the weekend.”
Vintage is No. 15 in the Prep2Prep North Coast Section Top 25 Football Rankings, as announced on March 30 by prep2prep.com (American Canyon is one of seven teams listed as “also considered”).
* No. 17 in The San Francisco Chronicle’s Top 25 poll, announced on March 29 at sfchronicle.com.
* No. 18 in the SportStars Magazine Spring ’21, Week 3 NorCal Top 20 Football Rankings, announced on March 29 at sportstarsmag.com.
