Napa Valley Notes and Quotes: Abreu picks up wire to wire victory in Ohio

St. Helena’s Rico Abreu, driving the Rico Abreu/Curb-Agajanian Racing/Rowdy Energy/Curb Records/Lucas Oil Products/XYZ Machining/Self Made Racing/No. 24 sprint car, led all 30 laps and won the FloRacing All Star Circuit of Champions “A” main event during the 4-Crown Nationals at Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio on Sept. 25. The event is presented by Mobil 1.
Abreu earned $6,000.
“I’m just so thankful for our supporters this year,” Abreu said in a report at allstarsprint.com. “We’ve been battling through some inconsistent runs. We ended up making a lot of changes to this car tonight ... having to change motors last night kinda put us behind on being ready for tonight. But I have to thank all of my guys. It’s an honor to be standing in victory lane again at Eldora Speedway ... this place is so special to me. The fans, too ... I get to see all of these faces and spend time with you guys. I enjoy every minute that I get to race here.”
Abreu was also first in the All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads Heat #2, second in Dash #1, and eighth in Group A qualifying.
Abreu has won 10 FloRacing All Star Circuit of Champions main events during his career. It was his third win at Eldora Speedway.
According to allstarsprint.com:
“The FloRacing All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 Sprint Car Series is one of the oldest traveling sprint car organizations and is a staple of grassroots, open-wheel racing.”
***
Bill Buckner, a 1968 Napa High School graduate who played 22 seasons in the major leagues (1969-1990), was named to the “Top 20 All-Time MLBers As Gridders” by Cal-Hi Sports in a report at calhisports.com on Sept. 23.
Buckner is No. 8 on the list.
“ … This would be our picks of the top 20 all-time players from Major League Baseball who are from California high schools and who were standouts in football,” the report at CalHiSports.com said.
Buckner, who had 2,715 hits during his career, was inducted into the Napa High Athletic Hall of Fame in 1997.
He had a .289 career batting average with 174 home runs and 1,208 RBIs. As a left-handed hitting outfielder-first baseman-designated hitter, he played for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs, Boston Red Sox, California Angels and Kansas City Royals.
He was an All-Star in 1981.
Buckner passed away in May of 2019. He was 69.
According to the Napa High Athletic Hall of Fame, at napahighhof.org:
“As a baseball player at Napa High School, Buckner gave some indication of things to come by hitting .667 in 1967 and .529 in 1968. His coach, Dale Fisher, predicted great things for Buckner when he was still in high school.
“Baseball wasn’t the only sport Buckner played well.
“He was without rival in his day as a pass-catching end, and his name is still in the Napa record books for reception yards in a season (579), career reception yards (963), and most passes received in a career (61).
“Buckner was named to the Coaches All-American football team two years in a row.”
***
Harper McClain finished in 28th place for the University of Oregon women’s cross country team at the Bill Dellinger Invitational on Sept. 23 in Springfield, Ore.
McClain, a freshman and a 2021 St. Helena High graduate, clocked a time of 20:37.9 for the 6K race at Pine Ridge Golf Club.
***
Tyree Reed, a 2021 American Canyon High graduate, is listed No. 23 among the “Top 500 Incoming Freshmen,” Perfect Game reported in the “Final Class of 2021 Recruiting Class Rankings” at perfectgame.org on Sept. 28.
Reed is at Oregon State.
Perfect Game’s mission, according to perfectgame.org, is to “promote the game of baseball now and in the future by hosting the highest quality amateur events while providing meaningful opportunities and information to players, families, MLB organizations, college coaches, and fans.”
***
Kiwa Anisman is off to a super start in her final season for the Macalester College (Saint Paul, Minnesota) women’s golf team.
Anisman, a senior who is from Yountville, tied for fifth place at the 2021 Division III Classic at Emerald Greens Golf Course in Hastings, Minn., Sept. 18-19. She shot 77-76 – 153.
Anisman, a Vintage High graduate, also finished:
* Ninth at the Georgianni Blugold Invitational. Hosted by the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, it was held at Mill Run Golf Course and the Eau Claire Golf and Country Club, Sept. 11-12 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. She shot 81-83 – 164.
* Tied for 16th at the CSB Invite at Blackberry Ridge Golf Course in Sartell, Minn., Sept. 4-5. She shot 83-82 – 165.
* Tied for 26th at the St. Kate’s Invitational, held Sept. 25-26 at Oak Glen Golf Course in Stillwater, Minn. She shot 81-84 – 165.
* Tied for 23rd at the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Championships, Oct. 2-4 at Bunker Hills Golf Club in Coon Rapids, Minn. It was the final event of the fall season and was reduced to 45 holes due to rain. Anisman shot 40-82-83 – 205.
***
Bruce Fleisher, who won the 1999 Transamerica Senior Golf Championship at Silverado Resort and Spa during his career on the PGA Tour Champions, passed away on Sept. 23, www.pgatour.com reported. He was 72.
“Our thoughts are with Bruce’s friends and family as we mourn the passing of an incredible competitor and friend,” PGA Tour Champions President Miller Brady said in a report at www.pgatour.com. “Bruce had an exceptional career on PGA Tour Champions, highlighted by his 18 victories, and we’re forever grateful for the impact he made on so many people throughout his career.”
Fleisher was an 18-time winner on the PGA Tour Champions.
He shot 17-under-par 199 to win at Silverado, firing rounds of 66, 66 and 67 on the par-72, 6,640-yard South Course. He won $165,000.
Fleisher joined PGA Tour Champions in 1999. He was “the dominant player” that year, according to www.pgatour.com, as his postseason honors included Player of the Year, Rookie of the Year, Byron Nelson Trophy for lowest scoring average, and the Arnold Palmer Award as the leading money-winner.
***
Three Napa Valley players placed in the Lake of the Pines Junior, a Junior Golf Association of Northern California event, Sept. 25-26 at Lake of the Pines Golf Course in Auburn.
Jack Keller of Napa won the boys 12-13 division title, shooting 83-95 – 178.
Nathan Jewell of Napa was fourth and Alexander Strofs of St. Helena was 10th in the boys 14-15 division.
Jewell shot 83-76 – 159.
Strofs shot 87-85 – 172.
***
Two Napa Valley runners, Hannah Chau of UC Irvine and Mary Deeik of UC Santa Barbara, placed in the 6K women’s invitational at UC Riverside’s 40th Annual Cross Country Invitational Sept. 18 at the UCR-Agg Course.
Chau, a Justin-Siena graduate who is a junior, finished second in a time of 20:21.5.
Deeik, a Vintage graduate who is a freshman, was 155th in a time of 24:52.7.
