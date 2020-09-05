Napa Valley Notes and Quotes: Anthony claims NCGA Valley Amateur

“One of our biggest priorities for our roster this year was to add a big man with a good amount of experience under his belt. Sasha is not just a big man with experience, but he does a number of things well on the court," the coach said on the website. "He moves well, runs the floor, blocks shots, has good touch, and he can step out and shoot from the perimeter. The types of guards we have on the roster will make things easier for him, and he will make things easier for our guards. Sasha did a lot of homework in the recruiting process by asking a lot of good questions, and both of us knew he was going to be a good fit for our program. I admired his patience and willingness to trust his own process instead of rushing to a decision.”