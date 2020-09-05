Napa Valley Notes and Quotes: Anthony claims NCGA Valley Amateur

Jason Anthony, a 2001 Justin-Siena High School graduate who played on golf teams for the Braves and Napa Valley College, won the 17th annual Northern California Golf Association Valley Amateur Championship at Schaffer’s Mill Club in Truckee. It was played Aug. 31 and Sept. 1.
Anthony, a member at Green Valley Country Club in Solano County and The Olympic Club in San Francisco, won the championship division, shooting rounds of 67 and 71 for a 4-under-par 138 total. He birdied the par-5 18th hole to beat Garett Wagner of Discovery Bay Country Club by one shot.
It’s Anthony’s second title at the Valley Amateur in four years.
“It’s pretty cool to be back out here competing,” Anthony, a resident of Fairfield, said in a story on the NCGA website, ncga.org. “I missed the guys and the competition. It felt amazing to be back out there under the gun. I really had to battle today. I made some mistakes. I was rusty mentally. To perform on the last hole like that was special. It’s something I’ll always remember.”
Anthony, a Fairfield resident, is one of the top amateur players in Northern California. He has twice been honored as NCGA Player of the Year.
He was named to the All-Bay Valley Conference team and played on NVC’s team that won the state title in 2003 at the California Community College Championships at Kings River Golf and Country Club in Kingsburg.
He was a walk-on and earned a spot, as well as a scholarship, on the team at Fresno State. He was the Bulldogs’ MVP.
He turned professional after college and played on the Canadian Professional Golf Tour, as well as mini-tour golf in California. He regained his amateur status in 2013.
Jeff Wilson, who plays out of Green Valley CC, shot 72-66 – 138 to win the senior division title. Wilson edged out Mark Morgan of Serrano CC of El Dorado Hills by one shot.
“The NCGA Valley Amateur has become a staple in the tournament season,” the organization reported on its website.
***
Sasha French, a 6-foot-11 forward from Napa, will join the men’s basketball team at Azusa Pacific for the 2020-21 season as an NCAA-Division I transfer. The announcement was made in a report at athletics.apu.edu in June.
French played at University of Albany last year. He played in 38 games, averaging 1.7 points and 1.3 rebounds per game in two seasons. He scored eight points, a season-high, against UMass Lowell last season.
French is a 2015 Justin-Siena graduate who averaged 6.7 points and 7.5 rebounds per game for the Braves during the 2013-14 season.
He played his senior year for Prolific Prep of Napa during the 2014-15 season
French was selected first team All-Mercer County for the Hun School. It’s a private college prep school, located in Princeton, New Jersey. He averaged 9.5 points, 7 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game during the 2015-16 season.
He was a redshirt freshman at the University of San Francisco during the 2016-17 season.
French transferred to Napa Valley College and was named first-team All-Bay Valley Conference and honorable mention All-State by the California Community College Athletic Association after averaging 13.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game as the Storm took second place.
He had a stellar freshman season at NVC, shooting 50.7 percent from the field, 31.6 percent from the 3-point line, and 74.4 percent from the free-throw line, while averaging 24.9 minutes per game. He scored 27 points, a season-high, against Mendocino-Ukiah. He scored 25 against both Merritt-Oakland and Alameda.
Azusa Pacific head coach Peter Bond announced French’s signing at athletics.apu.edu.
“One of our biggest priorities for our roster this year was to add a big man with a good amount of experience under his belt. Sasha is not just a big man with experience, but he does a number of things well on the court," the coach said on the website. "He moves well, runs the floor, blocks shots, has good touch, and he can step out and shoot from the perimeter. The types of guards we have on the roster will make things easier for him, and he will make things easier for our guards. Sasha did a lot of homework in the recruiting process by asking a lot of good questions, and both of us knew he was going to be a good fit for our program. I admired his patience and willingness to trust his own process instead of rushing to a decision.”
Azusa Pacific (25-4 overall, 20-2 conference), an NCAA-Division II school, won the PacWest championship last year. Bond was the PacWest Coach of the Year in 2019-20.
“Coach Bond is such a player’s coach and I felt like I had a connection with him from the first time he called me," French said. "I also wanted to go somewhere that I could get an MBA and Azusa Pacific had exactly what I was looking for. I am looking forward to competing with this team and winning the PacWest next year."
**
Kathleen Scavo, a 2015 Justin-Siena graduate, earned $1,063 after finishing in a tie for 27th place at the IOA Championship Presented by Morongo Casino Resort & Spa. It’s a Symetra Tour event that was played Aug. 21-23 at Morongo Golf Club at Tukwet Canyon in Beaumont, Calif.
Scavo had rounds of 74, 72 and 69 for a 1-under 215 total.
The Symetra Tour is the official qualifying tour of the LPGA Tour.
Scavo played on golf teams at Justin-Siena and the University of Oregon.
***
Katie Robinson of American Canyon finished 31st at the Junior Tour of Northern California’s Fall Series II event Aug. 29-30 at Rancho Murieta Country Club in Sacramento County.
Robinson, a senior at American Canyon High, shot 92-87 – 179 in the girls championship division on the North Course.
