Napa Valley Notes and Quotes: Brandow off to strong start for Fullerton

The PUC men’s volleyball team lost on the road in a match against Simpson University, 3-0, in Redding on Feb. 21. Joshua Goldsmith had two kills and four digs, Aaron Dass had two kills and two digs, and Justin Vital had two digs to lead the Pioneers (0-2), who also lost 3-0 at UC Merced on Wednesday and will visit the Bobcats again on March 4 and 7.

The PUC women’s volleyball team lost twice to Simpson in matches on Feb. 21 in Redding, 3-0 and 3-0.

The Pioneers were led in the first match by Evleena Bouit (seven kills, nine digs, seven points), Stephanie Lim (two kills, two service aces, six digs, four points), Emma Campbell (three kills, two service aces, five points), Sofe Fowler (five set assists, six digs), and Maxime Paredes (nine digs).

The Pioneers were led in the second match by Bouit (five kills, seven digs, six points), Lim (two kills, seven digs), Melisa Lopez (three set assists, three digs), Campbell (eight kills, 13 digs, eight points), Kayla Yasukawa (three kills, three points), Ashley-Malia Rugnao (seven digs), Fowler (11 set assists, seven digs), and Paredes (10 digs).