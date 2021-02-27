Napa Valley Notes and Quotes: Brandow off to strong start for Fullerton

Napa’s Jason Brandow, a junior, started in right field and went 3-for-3 with two doubles, three RBIs and two runs scored to lead host Cal State Fullerton to a 15-1 nonconference win over Utah last Sunday night at Goodwin Field.
The 2018 Vintage High graduate drove in two runs with a double to right-center field in the fifth inning for Fullerton, which took a 2-2 record into Saturday's and Sunday's road games against San Diego.
Brandow, the Player of the Year on the Napa Valley Register’s 2018 All-Napa County team, played in 32 games as a freshman for Fullerton. He batted .256 with two home runs, seven doubles and 15 RBIs in 32 games during that 2019 season.
He was named All-State second team for Vintage as a senior after hitting .458 with nine doubles, two triples, three home runs, 24 RBIs, an .830 slugging percentage and 13 stolen bases.
Brandow played for the Utah Marshalls, a summer team, in 2018, and for the Healdsburg Prune Packers of the California Collegiate League last year.
***
In its “Scouting Report” of American Canyon High senior outfielder Tyree Reed for the 2021 major league draft, prospectsworldwide.com on Dec. 24 wrote:
“This is one of the best toolsets in the class from top to bottom. The energy and passion he brings to the field are contagious. Added to the great makeup and leadership qualities, Tyree Reed is one of the most intriguing prospects in the 2021 Class.”
Reed, chosen as the Vine Valley Athletic League’s Most Valuable Player after batting .481 with 19 RBIs during the 2019 season, signed a national letter-of-intent with Oregon State last fall.
He was named as the No. 1 junior in the country by Prep Baseball Report.
Reed received honorable mention East Bay as a utility player on the San Francisco Chronicle’s 2019 All-Metro team.
In addition, he was selected to the West team roster for the 18th annual Perfect Game All-American Classic and was also chosen for the 2020 Area Code Baseball Games.
***
Men’s soccer, men’s and women’s volleyball, and men’s cross county have started their respective 2021 seasons for Pacific Union College, a member of the California Pacific Conference.
Miguel Cervantes made nine saves in goal and Peter Kalonji was credited with a shot on goal in PUC’s 5-0 season-opening loss to host UC Merced in men’s soccer on Feb. 21. The Pioneers are slated to visit La Sierra in Riverside at noon Sunday and to host UC Merced at noon Wednesday in their home opener.
The women’s soccer team is scheduled to open its season at home at 2:30 p.m. Sunday against La Sierra in Riverside. The Pioneers are slated to play their home opener at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday against UC Merced, against which they had their season opener on the road postponed last Sunday.
The PUC men’s volleyball team lost on the road in a match against Simpson University, 3-0, in Redding on Feb. 21. Joshua Goldsmith had two kills and four digs, Aaron Dass had two kills and two digs, and Justin Vital had two digs to lead the Pioneers (0-2), who also lost 3-0 at UC Merced on Wednesday and will visit the Bobcats again on March 4 and 7.
The PUC women’s volleyball team lost twice to Simpson in matches on Feb. 21 in Redding, 3-0 and 3-0.
The Pioneers were led in the first match by Evleena Bouit (seven kills, nine digs, seven points), Stephanie Lim (two kills, two service aces, six digs, four points), Emma Campbell (three kills, two service aces, five points), Sofe Fowler (five set assists, six digs), and Maxime Paredes (nine digs).
The Pioneers were led in the second match by Bouit (five kills, seven digs, six points), Lim (two kills, seven digs), Melisa Lopez (three set assists, three digs), Campbell (eight kills, 13 digs, eight points), Kayla Yasukawa (three kills, three points), Ashley-Malia Rugnao (seven digs), Fowler (11 set assists, seven digs), and Paredes (10 digs).
The Pioneers (0-6) lost 3-0 to William Jessup University in Rocklin in their season opener on Feb. 9 and 3-0 twice at Fresno Pacific University on Feb. 10. They also fell 3-0 on Wednesday at UC Merced, where they will play again on March 4 and 7.
The PUC men’s cross country team opened the season on Feb. 21 at the Dominican Penguin 5K, a tri-meet, in San Rafael. It was held on a 3.11-mile course. Leading the Pioneers were Nathan Hiss, 10th (19:34.0), Abraham Garrido, 11th (20:30.0), Cyrus Jones, 13th (23:28.0), and Antonio Robles, 14th (25:52.0).
***
Alexa Blunt, a junior defensive specialist for the Cal State Monterey Bay volleyball team, was named to the California Collegiate Athletic Association 2020 Fall Academic Honor Roll, the league announced on Jan. 25 at goccaa.org.
The CCAA recognizes individuals academically per season – fall, winter and spring – for all league-sponsored sports, according to its website.
Blunt is a Napa High graduate and is majoring in biology. She was a three-sport athlete (volleyball, basketball, soccer) for Napa.
She was named as the Napa Valley Register’s Player of the Year on the All-Napa County girls basketball team. She was the Defensive Player of the Year on the All-County volleyball team. She was also selected first-team All-Monticello Empire League in both volleyball and basketball.
***
Elina Rosario finished in sixth place in the finals of the 100-yard breaststroke for University of the Pacific at the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Women’s Swimming and Diving Meet on Feb. 19 at San Luis Obispo.
Rosario is a senior and is from American Canyon.
She qualified for the CIF state meet twice for American Canyon High.
***
Brandon Torres of American Canyon finished second in the Boys College Prep division of the Future Champions Golf’s National Tour NorCal Franklin Canyon Feb. 20-21.
Torres had rounds of 74 and 74 for a 4-over-par 148 total at Franklin Canyon Golf Course in Hercules.
Torres finished in sixth place in the boys 16-18 division at the Folds of Honor Junior Championship Feb. 14-15 at Rancho Murieta Country Club’s North and South courses in Sacramento County.
Torres had rounds of 79 and 77 for a 12-over-par 156 total in the Junior Golf Association of Northern California event.
***
Joelle Aiello, a senior for the Valley City State University softball team, was named as the North Star Athletic Association Player of the Week after batting .357 with two triples, a double, a home run and four RBIs as the Vikings went 3-1 to open the 2021 season.
Aiello, a middle infielder and a Vintage High graduate, had a .929 slugging percentage and scored four runs.
***
Grace Guzman scored the first run of her collegiate softball career in the second game of a doubleheader for UCLA in the Bruins’ sweep of host Cal State Fullerton, 6-2 and 10-4, on Feb. 20.
Guzman, a pinch runner who is from Napa, scored on a double in the seventh inning to give UCLA a 5-4 lead.
Guzman is a Napa High graduate.
***
Julia Sangiacomo led the Santa Clara University volleyball team with 17 kills, five digs, three assists, three block assists and 18.5 points in the Broncos’ 3-2 loss to University of the Pacific at Alex G. Spanos Center in Stockton on Feb. 23.
Sangiacomo, a 2019 Justin-Siena graduate, had 13 kills with a .344 attack percentage, eight digs, three block assists, two assists and 16.5 points as host Santa Clara picked up its first win of the West Coast Conference spring season, 3-0 over Pacific on Feb. 24 at Leavey Center.
Sangiacomo had 12 kills, six digs, a block assist and 12.5 points in a season-opening 3-1 loss to San Diego in a WCC match on Feb. 16 at Leavey Center.
The teams met again Feb. 17, with Sangiacomo, a sophomore outside hitter, recording 17 kills on a .319 attack percentage with eight digs and 19.5 points in a 3-1 loss to visiting San Diego.
Sangiacomo was named to the preseason All-WCC team.
She garnered Second Team All-WCC and WCC All-Freshman team honors during the 2019 season.
The three-time Napa County Player of the Year was selected last year to the U.S. Women’s Collegiate National Team-Anaheim Roster.
***
Sasha French of Napa scored 15 points on 5-of-7 shooting from the field in 24 minutes for the Azusa Pacific University men’s basketball team in a 74-63 loss to Concordia on Feb. 20 in Irvine, CA.
French also had four rebounds.
French scored eight points in 18 minutes, helping host Azusa Pacific to a 71-59 win over Concordia on Feb. 19.
Email Marty James at martyjames.sports@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @marty_nvsports