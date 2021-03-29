Napa Valley Notes and Quotes: Ex-Napa High softball stars to meet again

Kimberlee Walston, a 2019 Napa High graduate who plays softball for Holy Names University of Oakland, went 6 for 16 with five RBIs, two runs, a double and a walk in four recent games against Academy of Art of Brisbane.

Holy Names swept the March 19 doubleheader at home, 9-1 by the eight-run mercy rule in six innings and 2-1 in the nightcap, and lost two nailbiters on March 20 across the bay at Academy of Art, 7-6 and 10-8 in nine innings.

Walston is hitting .417 with seven RBIs, a double, four runs, a walk, and a .458 slugging percentage through eight games for the Hawks.

Holy Names (3-5) will play 2018 Napa High graduate Peyton Mott and her Dominican University of San Rafael squad (8-8) this weekend, in Brisbane on Friday and in San Rafael on Saturday. The teams met March 12-13 and Dominican won three of those four games.

Mott, a junior outfielder, is batting .358 with four doubles, a home run, 10 RBIs, six stolen bases in seven attempts, three walks, a hit-by-pitch, and a .511 slugging percentage through 16 games for the Penguins.

Walston and Mott were teammates for three seasons at Napa High, including 2017 when the program won its first-ever section championship.

