Napa Valley Notes and Quotes: Ex-Napa High softball stars to meet again

Kimberlee Walston, a 2019 Napa High graduate who plays softball for Holy Names University of Oakland, went 6 for 16 with five RBIs, two runs, a double and a walk in four recent games against Academy of Art of Brisbane.
Holy Names swept the March 19 doubleheader at home, 9-1 by the eight-run mercy rule in six innings and 2-1 in the nightcap, and lost two nailbiters on March 20 across the bay at Academy of Art, 7-6 and 10-8 in nine innings.
Walston is hitting .417 with seven RBIs, a double, four runs, a walk, and a .458 slugging percentage through eight games for the Hawks.
Holy Names (3-5) will play 2018 Napa High graduate Peyton Mott and her Dominican University of San Rafael squad (8-8) this weekend, in Brisbane on Friday and in San Rafael on Saturday. The teams met March 12-13 and Dominican won three of those four games.
Mott, a junior outfielder, is batting .358 with four doubles, a home run, 10 RBIs, six stolen bases in seven attempts, three walks, a hit-by-pitch, and a .511 slugging percentage through 16 games for the Penguins.
Walston and Mott were teammates for three seasons at Napa High, including 2017 when the program won its first-ever section championship.
***
Katie O’Donnell, a junior catcher-utility player who is from Napa, is batting .286 through two games for the University of Chicago softball team.
O’Donnell is a 2018 Napa High graduate.
***
Brandon Torres of American Canyon tied for 36th place in the boys championship division of the Junior Tour of Northern California’s Spring Series I, played March 20-21 at Stockton Golf and Country Club and Elkhorn Golf Club in Stockton.
Torres had rounds of 80 and 76 for a 156 total.
The Junior Tour of Northern California was created by the Northern California Golf Association and the Northern California Section of the PGA, according to ncga.org. It was established in 2011.
***
Katie Robinson, a senior at American Canyon High, tied for fifth place in the girls 16-18 division of the Junior Golf Association of Northern California’s Corica Park Junior Championship. It was played March 20-21 at the Corica Park South Course in Alameda.
Robinson had rounds of 83 and 79 for a 162 total.
***
Vintage High graduates Sierra Crocker and Joelle Aiello have each put up outstanding offensive numbers for the Valley City State softball team of Valley City, North Dakota.
Crocker, a sophomore catcher, is batting .379 with three home runs, five doubles and 12 RBIs through 10 games.
Aiello, a senior shortstop, is batting .353 with five doubles, two triples, a home run and seven RBIs through 10 games.
Valley City State is an NAIA school that plays in the North Star Athletic Association.
***
Emily Schuttish, a junior pitcher from Napa, got the win, throwing a shutout and leading the UC Santa Barbara softball team to a 7-0 victory over Hawaii on March 20 Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium in Honolulu.
Schuttish, a Vintage High graduate, allowed just three hits, walked two and struck out two in the complete game performance.
She faced 27 batters and threw 90 pitches (57 for strikes).
***
A three-run home run to left field in the fourth inning by Vintage High graduate and designated hitter Jake MacNichols helped the Santa Clara University baseball team in its 10-9 nonconference win on March 23 over host Oregon State, ranked No. 21 in the country, in Corvallis.
***
Former Vintage High star Jason Brandow delivered a pinch-hit three-run double to left field in the seventh inning for host Cal State Fullerton and the Titans went on to beat UC Santa Barbara, 10-9, on March 21.
Brandow, a junior outfielder, is batting .304 with five doubles and eight RBIs in 15 games.
***
Manny Guzman, a Vintage High graduate, finished 12th in the men’s 5,000 meters in a time of 14:49.46 for the Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo track and field team at the Spring Break Invitational at Fresno Pacific on March 13.
Guzman is a freshman.
***
Julia Sangiacomo has 193 kills on a .223 kill percentage, 99 digs and 219.5 points through 12 matches as a sophomore outside hitter for the Santa Clara University volleyball team.
Sangiacomo, a Justin-Siena High School graduate, also has 15 service aces, 19 block assists and two solo blocks.
***
Prolific Prep of Napa Christian (30-3) is No. 13 in the MaxPreps Top 25 high school basketball rankings, announced on March 23 at maxpreps.com.
The Crew will play in the GEICO Nationals this Wednesday through Saturday at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Fla., opening Wednesday against La Lumiere of La Porte, Ind.
***
Christopher Goin of Alameda fired a 3-over-par 75 to win the Silverado South Shootout, a US Am Tour event, on March 21 at Silverado Resort and Spa. It was played on the South Course, which was set up at 6,207 yards.
Adam Kenney of Livermore was second with a 78.
Tying for third with 80s were Dennis Kunz of Foster City and Gary Addison of Fairfield.
Tying for fifth at 81 were Dan Corral of San Bruno, Blake Mori of Rancho Murrieta, and Izaiah Jackson of San Francisco.
Finishing tied for eighth with 82s were Mark Steppan of Oakland and Colin Miller of Danville.
Tying for 10th with 83s were Tom Weber of Santa Clara, Cameron Emrick of Reno, and Dan Woods of Napa.
The US Am Tour, according to usamtour.com, is “a nationwide series of amateur golf tournaments open to anyone that wishes to compete on the local, regional, and ultimately national level.
“Our mission is simple — to provide an unrivaled, immersive, and comprehensive Tour and tournament experience for competitive amateur players of all abilities and ages.
“The US Am Tour operates single round and multiple round golf tournaments across the country at the best public and private venues.”
Silverado will host two additional US Am Tour events this year:
* Silverado North Shootout, June 28.
* 2021 NorCal Cup, South Course, Oct. 3. It’s an invitation-only event with 48 players.
***
Sasha French completed the season for the Azusa Pacific University men’s basketball team by averaging 7.9 points on 48.6 percent shooting from the field and 4.8 rebounds per game in 11 games (all starts).
French, a senior forward and a 2015 Justin-Siena graduate, averaged 20.4 minutes per game during the limited 2021 season for Azusa Pacific (5-7 overall, 4-6 PacWest).
French is a transfer from the University of Albany who has also played at Prolific Prep of Napa Christian, the Hun School of Princeton, New Jersey, and Napa Valley College.
He was a redshirt freshman at the University of San Francisco.
***
The Pacific Union College women’s cross country team finished fourth at the recent California Pacific Conference Championship Meet in Angwin.
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University (Prescott, Ariz.) won its sixth straight team title. UC Merced was second and Cal Maritime was third.
Ariana Anderson of Embry-Riddle won the individual title, clocking 18:09 for the 5K race.
Embry-Riddle moves on to the NAIA National Championships on April 9 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Alma Ramirez was PUC’s top finisher, placing 14th in a time of 22:02.
Evleena Bouit was 20th for the Pioneers in a time of 25:32.
***
The Embry-Riddle men’s cross country team won its seventh straight title at the recent California Pacific Conference Championship Meet at Pacific Union College in Angwin.
UC Merced was second and Cal Maritime was third.
Grady Kerst of Embry-Riddle won the individual title, clocking 26:16 for the 8K race.
Embry-Riddle moves on to the NAIA National Championships on April 9 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
PUC’s Abraham Garrido was 18th in 34:21, Matthew Ocegueda was 20th in 35:32, and Cyrus Jones was 23rd in 37:09.
