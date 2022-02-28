Napa Valley Notes and Quotes: Former Silverado Resort staffer Beverly makes PGA Tour debut on exemption, joined by Woods at press conference

Aaron Beverly made his PGA Tour debut as he was awarded the Charlie Sifford Memorial Exemption and was in the field for the 2022 Genesis Invitational in February at The Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, Calif.

Beverly, who used to work in the golf department at Silverado Resort and Spa, hit the opening tee shot to begin the first round on Feb. 17.

The Charlie Sifford Memorial Exemption, presented since 2009 by the Genesis Invitational, provides an opportunity to a golfer of a minority background to compete in the tournament. It’s named in honor of Sifford, the first Black player to compete on the modern-day PGA Tour. The Genesis Invitational is the 16th of 47 FedExCup events.

Beverly played his college golf at Sacramento State and was twice named as the Big Sky Conference Player of the Year. He graduated in 2017.

He won the Advocates Professional Golf Association Tour’s Farmers Insurance Fall Series finale at Wilshire Country Club in Los Angeles on Nov. 9.

Tiger Woods, the tournament host of the Genesis Invitational, joined Beverly in a pre-tournament press conference on Feb. 16.

“Obviously, like Mr. Woods said, everything that Charlie meant to the game of golf to me embodied three things: Desire, perseverance and just a passion for the game of golf. He had a desire to always play on Tour, he had a passion for the game of golf and persevered through a lot of adversity. So try to embody that spirit is a real honor to me,” Beverly said in a transcription provided by Tee-Scripts.com.

Beverly missed the cut after rounds of 82 and 74.

In a report at genesisinvitational.com, Woods, a 15-time major champion, announced Beverly as the recipient of the Charlie Sifford Memorial Exemption into the 2022 Genesis Invitational.

“Awarded annually since 2009, the Sifford exemption represents the advancement of diversity in the game of golf,” the report said.

Beverly is an assistant golf professional at Valley Hi Country Club in Elk Grove and is also an assistant coach at Sacramento State.

He graduated from Armijo High-Fairfield in 2012.

***

Mike Neu got his 100th win as the UC Berkeley baseball team’s head coach as the Bears beat TCU, 7-6 on Feb. 19 at the MLB4 Tournament at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Neu is a Vintage High graduate and is in his sixth season as Cal’s head coach.

***

Jazlynn Hardy of the Pacific Union College women’s basketball team and Jason Vasquez of the Pioneers’ men’s basketball team received NAIA “Conference of Character” recognition, the California Pacific Conference announced in a report on Feb. 25 at www.calpacathletics.com.

Hardy is a freshman and Vasquez is a sophomore.

“This is a big honor, chosen by the head coaches,” conference commissioner Don Ott said in the report. “These student-athletes stood out among their teammates for living out the values of the NAIA and the Cal Pac. We congratulate each one.”

***

Chef Thomas Keller, who owns The French Laundry in Yountville, had the shot of the day during the Million Dollar Hole-in-One presented by Cisco.

Keller earned $600,000 by hitting his ball closest to the hole at 4 feet, 7 inches during the event that takes place the week of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, a PGA Tour event.

“Congrats to Chef Thomas Keller on his incredible shot …” the tournament announced on Twitter, @attproam, on Feb. 12.

“This will support programs aimed at protecting the natural wonders of the Monterey Bay region.”

***

Thea Michovsky, a junior from Napa, tied for second on bars with a season-high score of 9.850 for the UC Davis women’s gymnastics team in a meet against host Sacramento State on Feb. 11.

Michovsky is a Napa High graduate.

***

Peyton Mott, a senior outfielder for the Dominican University of California (San Rafael) softball team, was named to the 2022 Preseason All-PacWest Team, it was announced in a report at dominicanathletics.com.

“I’m very proud of my team’s successes this past fall,” Mott, a Napa High graduate, said in the report. “We worked really hard and had faced quite a bit of adversity, but we didn’t let it affect us – it actually made our team stronger. I’m excited and proud of myself for this accomplishment, but I have to give the recognition to my team. We have built such a strong trust on the field and I couldn’t be successful without the team being successful. Softball is contagious and we feed off of one another out there.”

Mott, a Napa High graduate, led Dominican last year in batting average (.375), RBIs (20) and stolen bases (10).

Mott is a three-time PacWest Academic All-Conference Team selection.

Mott started all four years at Napa High and played tournament travel ball for Napa Valley Express, Envy Gold and Bat Busters.

***

Nathan Schwarze of Napa High, Thomas Hatton of Napa High, and Joseph Ellis of Vintage High are in the SportStars Magazine NorCal Wrestler Rankings, announced at sportstarsmag.com on Feb. 17.

Schwarze is No. 12 at 170 pounds.

Hatton is No. 15 at 195 pounds.

Ellis is No. 14 at 220 pounds.

***

Emmanuel Johnson, who played for Napa Valley 1839 FC, has signed with Hibernian FC, it was announced on Twitter by @NapaValley1839‬ on Feb. 10.

“Congratulations to #NV1839 and #NPSLAlum Emmanuel Johnson for signing his first professional contract with @HibernianFC,” Napa Valley 1839 FC said.

***

Chris Jones, a senior point guard for the Pacific Union College men’s basketball team, was named second-team All-California Pacific Conference, it was announced on Feb. 25 at calpacathletics.com.

Jones is from Augusta, Georgia.

***

Lizette Moreno, a junior point guard for the Pacific Union College women’s basketball team, was named honorable mention on the All-California Pacific Conference team, it was announced at calpacathletics.com on Feb. 25.

Moreno is from Selma, Calif. and is a transfer from Gavilan College in Gilroy.

***

St. Helena High graduate Harper McClain finished fourth in the open section of the women’s 3,000 meters for the University of Oregon track and field team at the Windy City Invitational in Chicago on Feb. 12.

McClain, a freshman, had a personal-record time of 9:37.34 in the indoor meet at Track & Field Center Gately Park.

McClain placed in two events for Oregon at the 2022 Pac-12 Indoor Invitational, Feb. 25-26, in Seattle, Wash.

McClain was sixth in the 5,000 meters with a time of 16:42.86.

McClain was 22nd in the 3,000 meters in a time of 9:47.33.

***

Prolific Prep of Napa Christian is No. 1 in the Week 11 Grind Top 9, announced by The Grind Session on Twitter, @thegrindsession, on Feb. 25.

***

Tom Bonfigli, a former Justin-Siena head coach, moved to No. 7 on the California high school boys basketball coaches’ all-time wins list as he led St. Vincent de Paul-Petaluma to a 49-42 win over Technology-Rohnert Park in the CIF North Coast Section Division 5 playoffs on Feb. 15.

Bonfigli, in his second year at St. Vincent de Paul, has 833 wins in a coaching career that spans 42 years. All state coaching records are compiled and maintained by Cal-Hi Sports.

“The win was a lot more important than the milestone,” Bonfigli said in a report at prep2prep.com. “It’s the first playoff game they’ve won in a long time.”

“I like my seniors and I’ve got three good ones. The kids played well. We play hard and we’re a good defensive team, and we made some plays at critical points of the game we needed to make. It’s a great win, the numbers matter, the milestone mattered, but the win is always the most important thing.”

Bonfigli spent 12 years at Justin-Siena, getting his 500th win during his years with the Braves. He stepped down as Justin-Siena’s coach in 2007 after leading the program for 12 years, compiling a 225-120 record.

He has also been at Cardinal Newman-Santa Rosa.

***

Three CIF North Coast Section baseball teams are in the CalHiSports.com Preseason State Top 25 Rankings, announced at calhisports.com on Feb. 14.

De La Salle-Concord is No. 4, California-San Ramon is No. 16, and Clayton Valley-Concord is No. 20.

Teams on the bubble include College Park-Pleasant Hill, San Ramon Valley-Danville, and Tamalpais-Mill Valley.

***

Two CIF North Coast Section softball teams are in the CalHiSports.com Preseason State Top 25 Rankings, announced at calhisports.com on Feb. 12.

Heritage-Brentwood is No. 4 and Livermore is No. 23.

Teams on the bubble include Clayton Valley-Concord, Foothill-Pleasanton, and Redwood-Larkspur.

***

Eight CIF North Coast Section teams are in the SportStars Magazine Season-Opening NorCal Baseball Top 20, announced at sportstarsmag.com on Feb. 25.

De La Salle-Concord is at No. 1.

The Top 20 also has: No. 5 California-San Ramon, No. 6 Clayton Valley-Concord, No. 8 San Ramon Valley-Danville, No. 10 College Park-Pleasant Hill, No. 16 Granada-Livermore, No. 17 Marin Catholic-Kentfield, No. 19 Redwood-Larkspur.

***

Six CIF North Coast Section teams are in the SportStars Magazine Season-Opening NorCal Softball Top 20, announced on Feb. 24 at sportstarsmag.com.

Heritage-Brentwood is No. 2.

The Top 20 also has: No. 5 Livermore, No. 9 Foothill-Pleasanton, No. 12 Redwood-Larkspur, No. 14 Marin Catholic-Kentfield, No. 20 Freedom-Oakley.

Email Marty James at martyjames.sports@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @marty_nvsports