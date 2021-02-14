Napa Valley Notes and Quotes: Golf pros play all day for charities

Wednesday, Feb. 3 was a marathon day of golf for Zack Sims of Napa and Aaron Beverly of Fairfield.
The golf professionals each played 108 holes at Silverado Resort and Spa and raised $1,200 to benefit Make-A-Wish Foundation of America and Family House SF.
Sims and Beverly played three rounds on the North Course and three rounds on the South Course. There was a two-hour frost delay, so they were not able to start until 9 a.m. In addition, it was cart path-only for golf carts due to the recent rains. To keep up the pace and to try and get in as many holes as they could, they ran between shots.
“If we would have got on at 7 and it wouldn’t have been cart path only. We probably could have got in 200 (holes), right around there,” said Sims, who works in the golf department at Silverado and plays in events on the Golden State Tour, a mini tour. “We decided just to go 9 to 5 pretty much. We wanted just to play as many holes as we could in that day. That was our timing. Our fastest round I think was 57 minutes.”
The marathon round was organized by Purefect Golf, a Napa company run by Sims and fellow Silverado golf department employee Brandon Duncan.
“Brandon and I decided to bring in our Purefect Golf community and see how much money we can raise,” said Sims. “Our Purefect Golf family … they jump right in on pretty much anything that we’re doing. They’re really good.
“A lot of people took part in it, which was cool.”
Purefect Golf posted an item about the marathon round on its Instagram account.
The Johnny Miller “Champ” Foundation made a donation. There were also individual donors. The pledges were for birdies and eagles made. The scoring for Sims and Beverly was best ball.
“We were jumping around. We had so many scorecards going, that we kept track of how many times we played each hole. Once we played it three times, then we were done with that hole. And then we’d find another little loop to do, or play nine somewhere,” said Sims, Napa High School graduate who was selected to the Division II PING All-West Regional team by the Golf Coaches Association of America for Holy Names University of Oakland in 2018.
“It all worked out really nicely in the end. We kept track on six different scorecards of all of our rounds, all of the holes that we played. The most impressive part for us as when we were playing, we went 65 holes without a bogey. That was fun. We kind of got in a rhythm. You just keep swinging,” said Sims, who also played golf at Santa Rosa Junior College.
They were 47-under-par for the day in the best ball format. They had three eagles, 43 birdies, 60 pars and just two bogeys.
Their eagles came on the South Course – Nos. 9, 13 and 18.
The two players each turned professional in 2019.
Beverly used to work in the golf department at Silverado. He is now at Valley Hi Country Club in Elk Grove, working as an assistant golf professional.
He was named to Sacramento State’s All-Decade Team for men’s golf (2010-2020). He was chosen as the Big Sky Conference Player of the Year two straight years.
Family House SF “serves as a home away from home for families of children with cancer and other life-threatening illnesses by providing physical comfort and emotional support, free from financial concerns,” according to familyhouseinc.org.
According to the Make-A-Wish Foundation website, wish.org, “Tens of thousands of volunteers, donors and supporters advance the Make-A-Wish vision to grant the wish of every child diagnosed with a critical illness. In the U.S. and its territories, a wish is granted every 34 minutes. A wish can be that spark that helps these children believe that anything is possible and gives them the strength to fight harder against their illnesses. This one belief guides us and inspires us to grant wishes that change the lives of the kids we serve.”
***
The 2013 Vintage High softball team ranks among the state leaders in two categories in the online Cal-Hi Sports State Record Book & Almanac, according to CalHiSports.com in a softball team state records report.
Vintage is 14th in state history for most hits in a season. The Crushers had 391 hits.
Vintage is 14th for most consecutive wins in a season. The Crushers won 29 straight to start the season.
***
A “2020-21 California Cross Country Preview” on Feb. 2 at ca.milesplit.com, “XC Rankings: 10 NorCal Girls to Watch,” has St. Helena High’s Harper McClain at No. 2 among 10 runners.
McClain won the Division V individual title at the CIF State Cross Country Championships in 2019 at Woodward Park in Fresno.
McClain was seventh in the 3,200-meter race at the CIF State Track and Field Championships in 2019 at Buchanan High-Clovis.
***
Katie Robinson, a senior at American Canyon High, placed fifth in the girls 14-18 division of the Northern California Winter Junior Open at Rancho Solano Golf Course in Fairfield Feb. 6-7.
Robinson had rounds of 77 and 79 for a 156 total in the Hurricane Junior Golf Tour event.
Rancho Solano was set up as a par-72, 5,733-yard course for the girls 14-18 division.
***
Prolific Prep of Napa Christian, No. 17 in the MaxPreps Top 25 high school basketball rankings as announced by MaxPreps.com on Feb. 2, is off to a 3-1 start at the Grind Session Phoenix Bubble III.
Prolific Prep (27-3) has wins over PHHoenix Prep of Arizona, 87-67, Our Saviour Lutheran of New York, 87-83, and PHHoenix Heat of Arizona, 85-51. The Crew lost to BFL Prep of Washington, 78-65.
Stefan Todorovic was named as the Player of the Game after scoring 30 points on 7-of-14 shooting from 3-point distance in the game against PHHoenix Prep. Todorovic also had four rebounds. Nathan Bittle scored 14 points and had 19 rebounds and three assists.
Adem Bona was Player of the Game after scoring 20 points and getting eight rebounds against Our Saviour Lutheran. Todorovic had 20 points, four rebounds and three assists.
Kamari Lands was the Player of the Game against PHHoenix Heat, tallying 22 points, seven rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks. Todorovic scored 21 points and had three rebounds, seven assists and two steals.
Against BFL Prep, the Crew was led by Milos Uzan with 16 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals. Todorovic scored 17 points and had three rebounds and two steals.
Prolific Prep is No. 6 in the High School Circuit Week 13 National Top-25 rankings, as announced at www.theseasonticket.com on Feb. 8.
***
Paul Scruggs, a 6-foot-4 senior guard, was named to the Big East Conference Honor Roll after scoring 24 points, a game-high, for Xavier University in a 68-55 win over Butler in Indianapolis, it was announced at goxavier.com on Feb. 1.
A team captain who played at Prolific Prep of Napa Christian, Scruggs was 9-of-13 shooting from the field and had seven rebounds for Xavier (11-2 overall, 4-2 Big East). He was 2-of-2 from the 3-point line.
Scruggs, who is averaging 14.6 points and 6 assists per game, was to the Big East preseason second team. He was selected on Dec. 21 as Big East Player of the Week, and made the Big East Honor Roll on Nov. 30.
***
Phase 1 of the California Pacific Conference men’s basketball season continues with teams from Simpson University (Redding), Benedictine University at Mesa (Arizona) and host University of Saint Katherine (San Marcos) beginning a three-day, round-robin tournament on Feb. 24 to determine the league’s qualifier for the NAIA National Championships, the league announced on Feb. 8 at calpacathletics.com.
The NAIA tournament starts on March 12.
Pacific Union College is scheduled to begin Phase 2 of the CalPac season in late March.
La Sierra University (Riverside), UC Merced and Benedictine University at Mesa are also in Phase 2.
