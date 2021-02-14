Napa Valley Notes and Quotes: Golf pros play all day for charities

Wednesday, Feb. 3 was a marathon day of golf for Zack Sims of Napa and Aaron Beverly of Fairfield.

The golf professionals each played 108 holes at Silverado Resort and Spa and raised $1,200 to benefit Make-A-Wish Foundation of America and Family House SF.

Sims and Beverly played three rounds on the North Course and three rounds on the South Course. There was a two-hour frost delay, so they were not able to start until 9 a.m. In addition, it was cart path-only for golf carts due to the recent rains. To keep up the pace and to try and get in as many holes as they could, they ran between shots.

“If we would have got on at 7 and it wouldn’t have been cart path only. We probably could have got in 200 (holes), right around there,” said Sims, who works in the golf department at Silverado and plays in events on the Golden State Tour, a mini tour. “We decided just to go 9 to 5 pretty much. We wanted just to play as many holes as we could in that day. That was our timing. Our fastest round I think was 57 minutes.”

The marathon round was organized by Purefect Golf, a Napa company run by Sims and fellow Silverado golf department employee Brandon Duncan.