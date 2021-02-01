Napa Valley Notes and Quotes: Justin-Siena grad Sasha French starts basketball season on fire for Azusa Pacific

Sasha French of Napa is off to a very good start as a 6-foot-11 senior forward for the Azusa Pacific University men’s basketball team.
French, a transfer from the University of Albany, scored 16 points on 6-of-9 shooting and had 12 rebounds, three assists and one blocked shot in Azusa Pacific’s 86-77 loss to Biola in a season-opening game at Case Gym in La Mirada on Jan. 22.
The 2015 Justin-Siena High School graduate scored 12 points on 6-of-10 shooting and had six rebounds as Azusa Pacific beat Biola, 77-68, at the Felix Event Center on Jan. 23 in Azusa.
French scored six points and had seven rebounds in Azusa Pacific’s 85-59 win over host Concordia on Jan. 29 in Irvine.
He had four points, seven rebounds and two assists in Azusa Pacific’s 67-61 win on Jan. 30 over visiting Concordia.
French played in 38 games over two seasons at Albany.
He played for Prolific Prep of Napa Christian as a high school senior.
He was named first team All-Mercer County for the Hun School, a private college prep school in Princeton, New Jersey, after averaging 9.5 points, 7 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game during the 2015-16 season.
He was a redshirt freshman at the University of San Francisco during the 2016-17 season.
French was chosen honorable mention All-State by the California Community College Athletic Association and first-team All-Bay Valley Conference after averaging 13.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game for Napa Valley College as a transfer during the 2017-18 season.
***
Jalen Green, a 6-foot-5 shooting guard who was named SI All-American’s National Player of the Year in 2020 for Prolific Prep of Napa Christian, is playing for the Ignite of the NBA G League. The Ignite, based in Walnut Creek, is a developmental team that will play in NBA G League games in February at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.
Green averaged 31.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 5 assists per game as a senior in leading Prolific Prep to a 31-3 record and the Grind Session national title.
“A lot has changed since high school,” Green said in a story in The Undefeated at theundefeated.com. “We’re out here on our own. I’ve been out here on my own since August. Still talk to my family, check in, see how they’re doing. It’s been different, but it’s been a great opportunity for me to grow up and just take over my own business with basketball, learning as much as I can, and just know my surroundings, be really aware of what is around me and what’s going on.
“So, it’s been a blessing to come do this because a lot of people, a lot of 18-year-olds would love to be in this position. We just got to carry ourselves like a professional.”
Green, a transfer from San Joaquin Memorial High School in Fresno, scored 3,299 points during his high school career and was named to the SI All-American Boys Basketball Team’s first team.
Green scored 1,008 points, a single season record for Prolific Prep, during the 2019-20 season.
Green was also selected to the MaxPreps.com 2019-20 High School Boys Basketball All-American Team, it was announced by maxpreps.com. He is on the first team.
He is a three-time gold medalist with USA Basketball’s Junior National Team.
***
Prolific Prep of Napa Christian is No. 2 in Week 10’s Grind Top 9, announced by The Grind Session on Twitter @thegrindsession on Jan. 25.
A 15-game win streak has moved Prolific Prep to 26-2 on the season.
The Crew is No. 18 in the MaxPreps Top 25 High School Basketball Rankings, announced on Jan. 26 by MaxPreps.com.
“After dropping out of the rankings early in the year, the Crew established themselves as a GEICO Nationals contender by closing the regular season with 15 consecutive wins,” MaxPreps.com reported.
The Crew is No. 5 in the Week 12-Updated High School Circuit Top 25 national rankings, announced on Feb. 1 by theseasonticket.com.
Prolific Prep continues its season at The Phoenix III Bubble, Feb. 2-12, at The PHHacility in Phoenix, Arizona.
The Crew is in Group 1 and will face BFL Prep (Washington) on Feb. 2, Phoenix Heat on Feb. 3, Our Saviour Lutheran (New York) on Feb. 5, Phoenix Prep on Feb. 6, AZ Compass (Arizona) on Feb. 9, Dream City Christian (Arizona) on Feb. 11, and SFBA Trinity Prep ( Nevada) on Feb. 12.
***
Julia Sangiacomo, a 6-foot-5 sophomore outside hitter for the Santa Clara University volleyball team, was named to the preseason All-West Coast Conference team, the league announced on Jan. 20.
Sangiacomo, a former Justin-Siena star who is from Sonoma, received Second Team All-WCC and WCC All-Freshman team honors during the 2019 season.
She played in all 33 matches and was third in the conference for points (445) and fourth in kills (372).
She is a 2019 Justin-Siena graduate.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the WCC postponed the fall 2020 seasons for its member schools.
Sangiacomo, a three-time Napa County Player of the Year, was selected to the U.S. Women’s Collegiate National Team-Anaheim Roster, USA Volleyball announced last year.
***
Grace Guzman, a 2020 Napa High graduate, is a freshman outfielder for UCLA, voted as the unanimous No. 1 team in the 2021 USA Today/NFCA (National Fastpitch Coaches Association) Division I Top 25 Preseason Coaches Poll, announced on Jan. 26 by nfca.org.
UCLA is No. 1 in the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25, announced on Jan. 26 at teamusa.org.
***
Vintage High graduate and former Napa resident Scott McCarron tied for ninth at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, a PGA Tour Champions’ event that ended on Jan. 23.
McCarron had rounds of 67, 70 and 68 for an 11-under-par 205 total at Hualalai Golf Course at Ka’upulehu-Kona, Hawaii.
***
A fourth straight double-double by Amadou Sow, who scored 17 points and had 14 rebounds, helped the UC Santa Barbara men’s basketball team to an 80-66 Big West Conference win over host Cal State Northridge on Jan. 23.
Sow, a 6-foot-9 junior forward who played high school ball for Prolific Prep of Napa Christian, helped the Gauchos win two more games this past weekend at UC Davis. He had 10 points and eight rebounds in a 72-51 victory on Friday, and nine points and nine boards in an 89-86 overtime win on Saturday.
It was the eighth straight win for UCSB, which had two home games against Long Beach State canceled next weekend. The Gauchos next play two games at Hawaii on Feb. 12 and 13.
***
Gary Trent Jr., a guard-forward, is averaging 12.7 points on 44 percent shooting from the field and 1.6 rebounds per game through 16 games for the Portland Trail Blazers.
Trent, who played for Prolific Prep of Napa Christian, is shooting 43.7 percent from the 3-point line.
***
Josh Jackson is averaging 10.9 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game as a guard-forward for the Detroit Pistons through 18 games.
Jackson played for Prolific Prep of Napa Christian.
