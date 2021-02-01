Napa Valley Notes and Quotes: Justin-Siena grad Sasha French starts basketball season on fire for Azusa Pacific

French was chosen honorable mention All-State by the California Community College Athletic Association and first-team All-Bay Valley Conference after averaging 13.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game for Napa Valley College as a transfer during the 2017-18 season.

***

Jalen Green, a 6-foot-5 shooting guard who was named SI All-American’s National Player of the Year in 2020 for Prolific Prep of Napa Christian, is playing for the Ignite of the NBA G League. The Ignite, based in Walnut Creek, is a developmental team that will play in NBA G League games in February at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.

Green averaged 31.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 5 assists per game as a senior in leading Prolific Prep to a 31-3 record and the Grind Session national title.

“A lot has changed since high school,” Green said in a story in The Undefeated at theundefeated.com. “We’re out here on our own. I’ve been out here on my own since August. Still talk to my family, check in, see how they’re doing. It’s been different, but it’s been a great opportunity for me to grow up and just take over my own business with basketball, learning as much as I can, and just know my surroundings, be really aware of what is around me and what’s going on.