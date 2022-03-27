Napa Valley Notes and Quotes: Justin-Siena ranked No. 2 in state in boys basketball

Justin-Siena High School (22-12 overall) is No. 2 in the final state Division IV boys basketball rankings, it was announced at calhisports.com on March 20.

The Braves won 42-38 at Liberty Ranch-Galt in the Northern California Regional final and lost 46-37 to Scripps Ranch-San Diego in the state title game on March 12 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.

***

Aaron Shortridge, a right-handed pitcher from Napa, is listed on the Altoona Curve’s roster.

Altoona is the Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates and plays in the Northeast League. The Curve plays at Peoples Natural Gas Field in Altoona, Pennsylvania.

Shortridge is a Vintage High School graduate and was a Round 4 pick of the Pirates in the 2018 draft out of UC Berkeley.

He was with the West Virginia Black Bears, the Class A short season affiliate of the Pittsburgh organization, in 2018. He was 1-1 in eight games with a 2.67 earned run average in 30 1/3 innings. The Black Bears play in the New York-Penn League.

He was 9-5 with a 3.25 ERA in 24 games (all starts) during the 2019 season for the Bradenton Marauders, a Class A Advanced team that plays in the Florida State League. He threw 135 2/3 innings, struck out 104 and walked 25.

Shortridge graduated from Cal in 2018.

Altoona activated Shortridge from the 60-day injured list on Nov. 7, it was reported at milb.com.

Altoona starts the season at home on April 8 against Harrisburg.

***

Kimberlee Walston of Napa leads the Holy Names University softball team of Oakland and ranks fourth in the Pacific West Conference with a .404 batting average in 20 conference games, 15 of which she's started.

The Napa High graduate has seven RBIs, 10 runs scored, one walk and 23 hits, including two doubles.

The junior outfielder is hitting .377 overall, having played in 27 games and started in 18.

***

Nathan Jewell of Napa tied for 20th in the Boys 14-15 Division of the Bobby Clampett Junior, a Junior Golf Association of Northern California event March 5 and 6.

Jewell, a freshman at Justin-Siena High School, shot 87-79 – 166 at Del Monte Golf Course in Monterey.

***

Jason Brandow, a senior outfielder for Cal State Fullerton, is batting .306 (15-for-49) with a double, three home runs and seven RBIs through 16 games.

Brandow, a Vintage High School graduate who is from Napa, has a .510 slugging percentage and .424 on-base percentage.

***

Peyton Mott is batting .226 with two doubles, a triple, eight RBIs and seven stolen bases through 33 games (all starts) as a senior outfielder for the Dominican University of California (San Rafael) softball team.

Mott is a Napa High graduate.

***

Joelle Aiello and Sierra Crocker continue to hit very well for the Valley City State University softball team of Valley City, North Dakota.

Aiello, a senior infielder, is batting .268 in 23 games (19 starts) with four doubles, two home runs and 16 RBIs.

Crocker, a junior catcher-infielder, is batting .318 in 23 games (19 starts) with eight doubles, three home runs and 14 RBIs.

They are both Vintage High graduates and are from Napa.

***

University of Oregon freshman Harper McClain finished 12th in the women’s 1,500 meters at the Oregon State Pacific Northwest meet on March 19 at the Whyte Track and Field Center in Corvallis, Ore.

McClain, a St. Helena High School graduate, had a time of 4:49.48.

It was the first outdoor track and field meet of the season for Oregon.

***

Dyani Lopez, a freshman from St. Helena, and Sabrina Wells, a freshman from Calistoga, are on the Santa Rosa Junior College women’s swimming and diving team.

Lopez swims in freestyle events.

Wells swims in breaststroke events.

***

Zach Blackwood, a junior from Napa, finished eighth in the men’s 800-meter run for the Sacramento State track and field team at the Hornet Invitational on March 19.

Blackwood had a time of 1:53.21.

Blackwood, a Napa High graduate, qualified for the Big Sky Conference Championships in the 800 in 2019 and 2020.

***

Brandon Torres of American Canyon tied for 21st in the Boys Championship of the Junior Tour of Northern California Spring Series I Championship. It was played March 19 and 20 at the par-71 Stockton Golf & Country Club and the par-72 Reserve at Spanos Park in Stockton.

Torres, a junior at American Canyon High School, shot 78-79 – 157.

***

Rico Abreu of St. Helena finished ninth in the 35-lap World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series feature race on March 18 at Merced Speedway.

***

Davide Migotto is batting .260 with two home runs and 14 RBIs as a freshman infielder for the Santa Rosa Junior College baseball team.

Migotto is a Vintage High graduate.

Also on the team are Ian Avalos and Alex Dehzad, who are also freshmen out of Vintage.

