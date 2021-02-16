Napa Valley Notes and Quotes: MaxPreps ranks Napa's Newburn 24th among juniors in U.S. for softball

“ … Rankings of the all-time greatest 100 athletes from California high schools,” based on CIF sanctioned sports only, list Seaver, from Fresno High, No. 44, and Allen, from Vintage High, No. 98, CalHiSports.com announced.

In addition, C.C. Sabathia of Vallejo High is at No. 81. He is a former California State Athlete of the Year.

Allen played just one season of football at Vintage and was named All-Monticello Empire League and All-Napa County as a senior for the Crushers in 1988.

As an offensive lineman, he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2013 after playing 14 seasons in the NFL. He was selected to six All-Pro teams and 11 Pro Bowls. Allen played for the Dallas Cowboys for 12 years (1994-2005) and the San Francisco 49ers for two years (2006-07).

Allen was also named to the NFL All-Decade Teams of the 1990s and 2000s.

Seaver, a 12-time All-Star selection who won 311 games during a 20-year career, passed away on Aug. 31, 2020 of complications of Lewy body dementia and COVID-19, the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, in Cooperstown, New York, announced.

Seaver, a resident of Calistoga, who had a 2.86 career ERA and struck out 3,640 batters with 61 shutouts, was elected in 1992 to the Hall of Fame.