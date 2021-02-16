Napa Valley Notes and Quotes: MaxPreps ranks Napa's Newburn 24th among juniors in U.S. for softball

MaxPreps.com named Napa High School’s Caitlyn Newburn, a catcher on the Grizzlies’ softball team, as one of the “Top 25 players from the Class of 2022.”
The Feb. 10 report at maxpreps.com recognizes the top juniors from around the country.
“The list was formed using high school accomplishments, statistics provided to MaxPreps, postseason local awards, rankings services including FloSoftball, Extra Inning Softball, and Softball America,” MaxPreps.com said.
Newburn was named as the Player of the Year on the Napa Valley Register’s All-Napa County team after compiling a sizzling .649 batting average with 11 home runs, 33 RBIs and a .759 on-base percentage as a freshman during the 2019 season.
Newburn, who has committed to UCLA, is No. 24 on the list.
“Nearly impossible to keep off the bases during the 2019 season,” MaxPreps.com said of Newburn.
Prep2Prep.com named Newburn as the CIF North Coast Section Freshman of the Year and first-team All-NCS at designated hitter.
MaxPreps.com also named Newburn to its Freshman All-American Team in 2019.
***
Larry Allen and Tom Seaver, Hall of Famers in their respective sports, are among the “State’s All-Time 100 Greatest Athletes,” according to a report by calhisports.com on Feb. 14.
“ … Rankings of the all-time greatest 100 athletes from California high schools,” based on CIF sanctioned sports only, list Seaver, from Fresno High, No. 44, and Allen, from Vintage High, No. 98, CalHiSports.com announced.
In addition, C.C. Sabathia of Vallejo High is at No. 81. He is a former California State Athlete of the Year.
Allen played just one season of football at Vintage and was named All-Monticello Empire League and All-Napa County as a senior for the Crushers in 1988.
As an offensive lineman, he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2013 after playing 14 seasons in the NFL. He was selected to six All-Pro teams and 11 Pro Bowls. Allen played for the Dallas Cowboys for 12 years (1994-2005) and the San Francisco 49ers for two years (2006-07).
Allen was also named to the NFL All-Decade Teams of the 1990s and 2000s.
Seaver, a 12-time All-Star selection who won 311 games during a 20-year career, passed away on Aug. 31, 2020 of complications of Lewy body dementia and COVID-19, the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, in Cooperstown, New York, announced.
Seaver, a resident of Calistoga, who had a 2.86 career ERA and struck out 3,640 batters with 61 shutouts, was elected in 1992 to the Hall of Fame.
Seaver and his wife, Nancy, founded Seaver Vineyards on Diamond Mountain in Napa County.
***
Sunday, Feb. 21 is a big day for the Pacific Union College Athletic Department as its men’s and women’s soccer teams and its men’s volleyball team all open the 2021 California Pacific Conference season.
Pacific Union plays at UC Merced in women’s soccer at 1 p.m.
PUC plays at UC Merced in men’s soccer at 4 p.m.
The Pioneers open their volleyball season with a match at Simpson University in Redding at 1 p.m.
***
Joelle Aiello, a senior from Napa who plays second base and shortstop, is batting .357 after four games for the Valley City State University softball team of Valley City, North Dakota.
Aiello, a Vintage High graduate, has two triples, a double, home run, four RBIs and four runs scored.
Valley City State is an NAIA school that plays in the North Star Athletic Association.
As a freshman in 2018, she was named first-team All-Conference and NFCA (National Fastpitch Coaches Association) second-team All-Region.
As a sophomore in 2019, Aiello set school records for single-season hits (84), triples (7) and at-bats (206), and also career triples (10). She was selected first-team All-Conference and NFCA first-team All-Region.
***
Grace Guzman of Napa made her college softball debut in the season opener for UCLA, the No. 1-ranked team in the country, on Feb. 12.
Guzman, a 2020 Napa High graduate, entered the game as a pinch runner in the bottom of the second inning. UCLA went on to win, 7-0 over Fresno State at Easton Stadium in Los Angeles.
Guzman is a freshman for the Bruins.
***
Jalen Green made his NBA G League debut by scoring 11 points and getting five rebounds and two assists to help Ignite, based in Walnut Creek, win its opener, 109-104, over Santa Cruz at AdventHealth Arena at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex on Feb. 10 in Orlando, Fla.
Green, named as SI All-American’s National Player of the Year in 2020 for Prolific Prep of Napa Christian, made the start at shooting guard and was 4-of-10 shooting from the field and 1-of-3 from 3-point distance in 27 minutes.
The Ignite is a developmental team that will play in NBA G League games this month.
Green scored 21 points on 8-of-12 from the field and had five rebounds in a 109-103 win over Oklahoma City Blue.
He scored 21 points on 7-of-12 shooting and had three rebounds and three steals in a 113-105 win over Raptors 105.
As a senior, Green averaged 31.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 5 assists per game in leading Prolific Prep to a 31-3 record and the Grind Session national title.
Green, a transfer from San Joaquin Memorial High School-Fresno, scored 3,299 points during his high school career and was named first-team on the SI All-American Boys Basketball Team.
Green was selected first-team on the MaxPreps.com 2019-20 High School Boys Basketball All-American Team.
He is a three-time gold medalist with USA Basketball’s Junior National Team.
***
Prolific Prep of Napa Christian, No. 15 in the MaxPreps Top 25 High School Basketball Rankings announced on Feb. 9, continued play in the Grind Session Phoenix Bubble III by beating Dream City Christian Eagles (Arizona), 86-78, and SFBA Trinity Prep (Nevada), 52-45, and losing to Arizona Compass, 68-55.
Adem Bona was named as Player of the Game after scoring 20 points and getting eight rebounds against Dream City Christian. Kamari Lands had 14 points and four rebounds.
Milos Uzan was named as Player of the Game against SFBA Trinity Prep after scoring 16 points and getting nine rebounds. Bona had nine points, eight rebounds and two blocked shots.
In the loss to Arizona Compass, Nathan Bittle had 17 points and seven rebounds and Lands had 11 points and two assists.
Prolific Prep (29-4) is No. 3 in The Grind Top 9, announced on Feb. 15 by The Grind Session on Twitter @thegrindsession.
The Crew is No. 6 in the High School Circuit Top 25 national rankings, which were announced on Feb. 15 at theseasonticket.com.
***
Sasha French started for the Azusa Pacific University men’s basketball team and scored eight points on 4-of-9 shooting from the field in 19 minutes in the Cougars’ 94-84 nonconference loss to host Fresno Pacific on Feb. 9.
French, a 6-foot-11 senior forward, also had two rebounds.
French, a Justin-Siena High School graduate and a transfer from the University of Albany, scored eight points on 3-of-5 from the field and had four rebounds in 19 minutes in an 81-71 loss to Biola University on Feb. 12.
He played for Prolific Prep of Napa Christian as a high school senior; the Hun School, a private college prep school in Princeton, New Jersey; and Napa Valley College.
He was a redshirt freshman at the University of San Francisco.
***
Amadou Sow became just the 20th player in UC Santa Barbara men’s basketball history to score 1,000 points and have 500 rebounds in a career as he helped the Gauchos to a win in overtime over Hawaii, 81-74, in Honolulu on Feb. 13.
Sow, a junior forward who played for Prolific Prep of Napa Christian, scored 16 points on 6-of-12 shooting and had two rebounds, two steals and two blocks in 38 minutes as UCSB won its 10th straight game.
Sow has scored 1,014 points and has 552 rebounds in his career.
