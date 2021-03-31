Napa Valley Notes and Quotes: Pacific Union College drops men's hoop opener at UC Merced, 75-52

Said Luna, “As much as we would love to open our gates should Solano County get to the orange tier, allowing 20% fans, or beyond, the endless hypothetical planning just cannot be thrown together last minute.”

The Admirals said they “are gearing up to be fully prepared for the 2022 season” and to look for newsletters and updates via their Facebook and Instagram accounts (@vallejoadmirals) toward the end of 2021.

“We want our fans to know that we are not going anywhere and trust that we are planning to show Vallejo a Wilson Park update it deserves,” Luna said. “Thank you for your ongoing support, allowing us to put together the best summer experience at the ballpark yet in 2022.”

The 2021 regular season was anticipated to begin at the end of May and end after playoffs in early September. This is the second year in a row the Pacific Association, which also includes the Napa Silveradoes and Sonoma Stompers, has had to cancel a regular season due to the coronavirus.

***

Sasha French completed the season for the Azusa Pacific University men’s basketball team by averaging 7.9 points on 48.6 percent shooting from the field and 4.8 rebounds per game in 11 games (all starts).