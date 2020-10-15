Napa Valley Notes and Quotes: Pirates assign Vintage grad Shortridge to Double-A affiliate

In a Pittsburgh “Pirates prospect report from alternate site,” mlb.com and MLB Pipeline reported on Oct. 5 that Vintage High School graduate Aaron Shortridge “made progress, focusing especially on his breaking ball.
"He switched his grip and now throws more of a spike curveball, with more of a downward break to it.”
Shortridge, a right-hander who pitched for the Crushers and UC Berkeley, was selected by Pittsburgh during the fourth round of the 2018 draft out of Cal. He was assigned on July 18, from Bradenton, Fla. to the Pirates’ alternate training site, milb.com announced.
Peoples Natural Gas Field in Altoona, Pa. is the alternate training site for the Pirates. It’s also the home of the Pirates’ Double-A affiliate, the Altoona Curve.
Shortridge was with the West Virginia Black Bears, the Class A short season affiliate of the Pittsburgh organization, in 2018. As a starting pitcher, he was 1-1 in eight games with a 2.67 earned run average in 30 1/3 innings. The Black Bears play in the New York-Penn League.
He was 9-5 with a 3.25 ERA in 24 games (all starts) in 2019 for the Bradenton Marauders, a Class A Advanced team that plays in the Florida State League. He threw 135 2/3 innings, struck out 104 and walked 25.
***
Kiwa Anisman of Macalester College received All-American Scholar honors as a sophomore for the 2019-20 academic year from the Women’s Golf Coaches Association, Macalester announced in a report at athletics.macalester.edu.
Anisman is a Vintage High graduate and is from Yountville.
Macalester is a small, private NCAA Division III school in St. Paul, Minn.
It’s the second year in a row that Anisman, the Monticello Empire League Player of the Year as a junior and senior for Vintage, has been recognized by the WGCA with the All-American Scholar award.
Anisman had the second-lowest stroke average for Macalester last year.
She was also selected to the Winter-Spring 2020 Academic All-Conference team, it was announced by the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.
She was named to the All-MEL team all four years for Vintage.
***
Katie Robinson of American Canyon tied for ninth place in the girls championship division of the Junior Golf Tour of Northern California’s Fall Series VII event.
Robinson, a senior at American Canyon High, shot 81-80 — 161 at Greenhorn Creek Resort in Angels Camp Oct. 3 and 4.
***
Athletic orientation was held last month for student athletes at Pacific Union College, a small, private NAIA school in Angwin.
“The most meaningful item that was covered during orientation was the theme for the year. This was presented by Athletic Director and coach, Richie Silie,” PUC reported at pioneersathletics.com. “The theme: ‘The Difference of One,’ was presented as a challenge for the student athletes to be the ‘one.’ Be the ‘one’ that makes the difference. This could be in the classroom, in church, on the court, or the field. Wherever they may be, be the one that makes the difference for everyone else around them.”
Coaches and their teams were also introduced at orientation.
Pacific Union has two new sports offerings — women’s soccer and men’s volleyball. The Pioneers play in the California Pacific Conference.
A COVID-19 training with PUC’s campus physician assistant, Jen Smith, was held during the orientation.
“It is extremely rewarding to have the student athletes back on campus. We can’t wait to kick off an amazing season and to be ‘The Difference of One,’ ” PUC reported on its website.
***
Several Northern California schools are listed in a report on Oct. 10 from CalHiSports.com as among the “State’s Greatest Closed High Schools.”
La Sierra-Carmichael (closed, 1983), Commerce-San Francisco (1952), Harry Ells-Richmond (1985), Grass Valley (1952), Norte Del Rio-Sacramento (1982), and Poly-San Francisco (1973) are listed as “significant closed California high schools.”
CalHiSports.com added: “These schools did exist and some thrived in various sports for many years.”
Other high schools that have since closed around Northern California, according to CalHiSports.com, include:
Hogan-Vallejo (2011), Del Valle-Walnut Creek (1978), Pacific-San Leandro (1983), Pleasant Hill (1980), Marina-San Leandro (1980), Ursuline-Santa Rosa (2011), Sunset-Hayward (1990), University-Oakland (1945), Crestmoor-Daly City (1980), Serramonte-Daly City (1981), Clarksburg (1966), Marshall-West Sacramento (1977), McAteer-San Francisco (2002), Mercy-San Francisco (2020), and Wilson-San Francisco (1996).
***
Aaron Beverly, a resident of Fairfield who works in the golf department at Silverado Resort and Spa, finished ninth in the Golden State Tour’s La Quinta Classic last month.
Beverly had rounds of 68, 71 and 73 for a 4-under-par 212 total at La Quinta Country Club.
***
The team of Jason Anthony and Randy Haag placed third at the Northern California Golf Association’s 17th Mid-Amateur Four-Ball Championship Oct. 5 and 6.
Anthony, a Justin-Siena High graduate who played golf for the Braves, Napa Valley College and Fresno State, and Haag shot 64 at Del Monte Golf Course and 64 at Poppy Hills Golf Course for a 128 total.
Anthony and Haag won the title in 2016 and 2018.
***
Silverado Resort and Spa will host the Junior Golf Association of Northern California’s Tournament of Champions on Oct. 25 on the North Course.
It’s an invitation-only event with a field of 50 players, both boys and girls, ages 12-18.
JGANC members must win an overall championship in a “premier points” tournament to qualify for this invitation to the Tournament of Champions, the organization said at jganc.bluegolf.com.
The Junior Golf Association of Northern California, a nonprofit organization that was founded in 1970, offers a “variety of fun, competitive, affordable junior golf tournaments for boys and girls ages 7 to 18,” the organization said on its website.
Watch Now: Here's how to make walks more exciting.
Email Marty James at martyjames.sports@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @marty_nvsports
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!