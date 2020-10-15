Napa Valley Notes and Quotes: Pirates assign Vintage grad Shortridge to Double-A affiliate

“The most meaningful item that was covered during orientation was the theme for the year. This was presented by Athletic Director and coach, Richie Silie,” PUC reported at pioneersathletics.com. “The theme: ‘The Difference of One,’ was presented as a challenge for the student athletes to be the ‘one.’ Be the ‘one’ that makes the difference. This could be in the classroom, in church, on the court, or the field. Wherever they may be, be the one that makes the difference for everyone else around them.”