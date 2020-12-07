Napa Valley Notes and Quotes: Prolific Prep alumni change hoop teams

Jordan Brown, a 6-foot-11, 236-pound forward, scored 19 points and had 15 rebounds in his first game for the University of Arizona men’s basketball team as the host Wildcats won their season opener, 74-55, over Grambling State on Nov. 27 at McKale Center in Tucson.

Brown, a redshirt sophomore who was honored as a McDonald’s All-American at Prolific Prep of Napa, made the start and was 8-of 10 shooting and also had two assists and three blocks in 32 minutes.

Having transferred from Roseville’s Woodcreek High to Prolific Prep in high school, Brown is also a college transfer from Nevada. He was named Mountain West Preseason Freshman of the Year and was selected to the Karl Malone Award Preseason Watch List as a freshman at Nevada.

Brown averaged 23.5 points and 13.1 rebounds per game for Prolific Prep, where he was a consensus five-star recruit.

He played on USA Basketball teams that won gold medals at the U16 FIBA Americas and U17 World Championships.

***

The Detroit Pistons announced Dec. 1 at nba.com that the team has signed Josh Jackson, a 6-foot-8, 207-pound free agent guard-forward, who played two seasons for Prolific Prep of Napa and graduated from Justin-Siena High School.