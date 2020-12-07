Napa Valley Notes and Quotes: Prolific Prep alumni change hoop teams

Jordan Brown, a 6-foot-11, 236-pound forward, scored 19 points and had 15 rebounds in his first game for the University of Arizona men’s basketball team as the host Wildcats won their season opener, 74-55, over Grambling State on Nov. 27 at McKale Center in Tucson.
Brown, a redshirt sophomore who was honored as a McDonald’s All-American at Prolific Prep of Napa, made the start and was 8-of 10 shooting and also had two assists and three blocks in 32 minutes.
Having transferred from Roseville’s Woodcreek High to Prolific Prep in high school, Brown is also a college transfer from Nevada. He was named Mountain West Preseason Freshman of the Year and was selected to the Karl Malone Award Preseason Watch List as a freshman at Nevada.
Brown averaged 23.5 points and 13.1 rebounds per game for Prolific Prep, where he was a consensus five-star recruit.
He played on USA Basketball teams that won gold medals at the U16 FIBA Americas and U17 World Championships.
***
The Detroit Pistons announced Dec. 1 at nba.com that the team has signed Josh Jackson, a 6-foot-8, 207-pound free agent guard-forward, who played two seasons for Prolific Prep of Napa and graduated from Justin-Siena High School.
“I’m just looking at it like there’s nowhere else for me to go but up,” Jackson said in a story on the Pistons’ website at nba.com on Dec. 3. “I’ve been to my lowest point. I feel like I’ve been moving in the right direction. I’m just trying to keep on the path. As long as I’m going up, then I’m happy.”
Jackson was a Wooden All-America selection, the Big 12 Freshman of the Year, a first-team All-Big 12 selection, and a third-team Associated Press All-America after averaging 16.3 points and 7.4 rebounds per game for the University of Kansas in 2017.
He was selected by the Phoenix Suns in the 2017 NBA Draft as the fourth overall pick. He was named second-team on the NBA All-Rookie Team after averaging 13.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.04 steals per game for the Suns during the 2017-18 season.
He averaged 11.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game during the 2018-19 season for Phoenix.
After being traded to Memphis, Jackson averaged 9 points, 3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game for the Grizzlies last year.
“I’ve got a lot of good people around me,” said Jackson. “I just keep my family closest, keep my circle tight and that’s pretty much been it. All my friends, pretty much, are gone playing overseas or in the NBA. So it should be pretty easy to stay focused.”
***
Andy Miller of Napa tied for third place in the Rancho Murieta Shootout, a Golden State Tour event, Dec. 1-2 at the Rancho Murieta Country Club North Course in Sacramento County.
Miller earned $800 after shooting rounds of 76 and 68 for a 144 total.
Zack Sims shot 72-77 – 149 and tied for 11th.
***
Katie Robinson, a senior at American Canyon High School, finished second in the Justin Timberlake-Girls 14-18 Division of the Sea Island Junior Open Nov. 28-29.
Robinson shot 81-79 – 160 in the Hurricane Junior Golf Tour event at Sea Island Resort at St. Simons Island, Georgia.
***
St. Helena High graduate Jeff King, a resident of Denali Park, Alaska, is listed as among the “withdrawn mushers” for the 2021 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, it was announced at iditarod.com.
King is a four-time champion and a 27-time finisher of the 1,000-mile race, which begins in Anchorage and finishes in Nome.
“Jeff enjoys living just outside of Alaska’s Denali National Park and sharing his life with his sled dogs,” iditarod.com reported. “In the summer months, Husky Homestead welcomes visitors from around the world to watch his sled dogs in action, hear stories of adventure, learn about Alaskan Huskies, the tradition of dog mushing and the life and spirit of Alaska, the last frontier.”
The Iditarod is a “sled dog race, running from Anchorage to Nome Alaska, covering 1,000 miles of the roughest, most beautiful terrain,” according to its Twitter account, @The_Iditarod.
***
Paul Scruggs, who played at Prolific Prep of Napa, is averaging 12.4 points, 4 rebounds and 7.4 assists per games for the Xavier University men’s basketball team through five games.
Scruggs, a 6-foot-4, 196-pound senior guard, is averaging 31.6 minutes per game.
***
Coleman Hawkins, who played at Prolific Prep of Napa, is averaging 1.3 points and 2 rebounds in 7.5 minutes per game as a 6-foot-10, 215-pound freshman forward for the University of Illinois men’s basketball team.
***
Nimari Burnett, named as a McDonald’s All-American at Prolific Prep of Napa, is averaging 4.3 points and 1.5 rebounds per game through four games for the Texas Tech men’s basketball team.
Burnett, a 6-foot-4, 195-pound freshman guard, is averaging 17 minutes per game.
He attained a 5-star ranking by 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN.
***
The host UC Santa Barbara men’s basketball team got 20 points and five rebounds from Amadou Sow in a 92-55 victory over the University of Saint Katherine’s in a season-opening game on Nov. 29.
Sow, a 6-foot-9, 235-pound junior forward who played at Prolific Prep of Napa, was selected to the Big West Conference Preseason All-League team.
Sow was 10-of-12 from the floor in 19 minutes.
Sékou Touré scored seven points and had four rebounds and two steals in the game.
Touré is a 6-5, 185 junior guard who also played at Prolific Prep.
***
Mawot Mag, a 6-foot-7, 215-pound freshman forward, is averaging 4.3 points and 3.7 rebounds in 13.7 minutes per game for the Rutgers University men’s basketball team.
Mag played at Prolific Prep in Napa.
***
Abu Kigab, who played at Prolific Prep of Napa, is averaging 12.7 points and 4 rebounds in 29 minutes per game as a 6-foot-7, 220-pound senior forward for the Boise State University men’s basketball team.
Kigab began his collegiate career at the University of Oregon and then transferred after playing a season and a half there.
