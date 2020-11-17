Napa Valley Notes and Quotes: Prolific Prep of Napa Christian ranked No. 5 in nation by MaxPreps

“Tyree is not only one of the top student athletes in the entire country, but he is one of the most remarkable young men who leads in everything he does,” Oregon State head coach Mitch Canham said in a report on the school’s athletic website, osubeavers.com. “We expect him to take on a huge leadership role right away. The classroom, community, and on the field are all areas where he is elite. Anyone who is near him instantly has a smile on their face because of the joy he brings to life.”