Napa Valley Notes and Quotes: Prolific Prep of Napa Christian ups win streak to 14 games

Prolific Prep of Napa Christian, which has won 14 straight, is No. 25 in the MaxPreps Top 25 High School Basketball Rankings. MaxPreps.com announced the rankings on Tuesday, Jan. 12.

The Crew (24-2) are also No. 10 in The High School Circuit Week 9 national top-25 rankings, announced on Jan. 11 at theseasonticket.com, and No. 2 in Week 8 of The Grind Top 9, released on Jan. 13 on Twitter @thegrindsession.

Prolific Prep has won the first four of its seven games at The Grind Session: Bubble: Phoenix II.

Nathan Bittle was named as Player of the Game as Prolific Prep beat Eduprize Prep (Arizona), 77-48, on Jan. 7. Bittle scored 20 points and had nine rebounds and five assists. Stefan Todorovic was 4-of-6 shooting from 3-point distance and had 17 points, three rebounds and three assists for the Crew.

Kamari Lands was named as Player of the Game in Prolific Prep’s 76-65 win over Central Pointe Christian (Florida) on Jan. 8. Lands had 28 points and five rebounds. Bittle had 12 points, 11 rebounds, four blocks and three assists.

Todorovic was named as Player of the Game after scoring 19 points in Prolific Prep’s 89-47 win over Michigan Elite on Jan. 10. Todorovic also had six rebounds and three assists. Jordan Pope had 13 points, six rebounds and five assists for the Crew.