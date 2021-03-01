Napa Valley Notes and Quotes: Prolific Prep's Bittle named an All-American

Bittle, who is from Central Point, Oregon, transferred from Crater High School to Prolific Prep for his senior season.

As a junior in 2020, he was named as the Oregon 5A player of the year. 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals ranks him as a 5-star center.

Bittle was named as an All-American by MaxPreps and USA Today during his sophomore and junior seasons.

As a sophomore, he averaged 21.3 points, 8.5 rebounds and 4.5 blocks per game.

He averaged 25.6 points, 11.3 rebounds, 4.5 blocks, 2.4 assists and 1.2 steals per game as a junior, as Crater advanced to the 2020 5A state semifinals.

Prolific Prep (27-3) is No. 15 in the MaxPreps Top 25 Basketball Rankings of Feb. 23 at maxpreps.com and is “on the GEICO Nationals bubble,” the website reported.

Prolific Prep was No. 3 in Week 14 of the Grind Top 9, announced on Feb. 21 on Twitter at The Grind Session, ‪@thegrindsession.‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬

***

Contra Costa FC, based in Concord and Walnut Creek, has joined the National Premier Soccer League as an expansion team and will start play in the West Region’s Golden Gate Conference this year, the NPSL announced on Feb. 16.