Napa Valley Notes and Quotes: Prolific Prep's Bittle named an All-American

Nate Bittle, a 6-foot-11 center for Prolific Prep of Napa Christian, has been named to the 2021 McDonald’s All-American Games final roster, it was announced in a press release at mcdonaldsallamerican.com on Feb 23.
Bittle, the No. 8 rated prospect in the country by ESPN, has signed a national letter-of-intent to play at the University of Oregon.
Both boys and girls rosters were announced by McDonald’s.
“From lockdown defenders to three-point specialists, these 48 high school seniors — comprising the top 24 girls and 24 boys in the country — were selected by a committee of basketball experts from more than 700 nominated players,” mcdonaldsallamerican.com reported.
“While the top high school talent won’t face off on the court this year due to COVID-19, a virtual celebration is being planned to give these incredible student-athletes the shine they deserve for their accomplishments and dedication to basketball.
“In keeping with the storied tradition, the final 48 will forever be known as McDonald’s All Americans and have their legacy cemented as some of the greatest to play the game. In addition, each player will receive their official jerseys, and a collection of adidas gear and player rings that are given exclusively to those named to the McDonald’s All American Games final roster.”
Bittle, who is from Central Point, Oregon, transferred from Crater High School to Prolific Prep for his senior season.
As a junior in 2020, he was named as the Oregon 5A player of the year. 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals ranks him as a 5-star center.
Bittle was named as an All-American by MaxPreps and USA Today during his sophomore and junior seasons.
As a sophomore, he averaged 21.3 points, 8.5 rebounds and 4.5 blocks per game.
He averaged 25.6 points, 11.3 rebounds, 4.5 blocks, 2.4 assists and 1.2 steals per game as a junior, as Crater advanced to the 2020 5A state semifinals.
Prolific Prep (27-3) is No. 15 in the MaxPreps Top 25 Basketball Rankings of Feb. 23 at maxpreps.com and is “on the GEICO Nationals bubble,” the website reported.
Prolific Prep was No. 3 in Week 14 of the Grind Top 9, announced on Feb. 21 on Twitter at The Grind Session, @thegrindsession.
***
Contra Costa FC, based in Concord and Walnut Creek, has joined the National Premier Soccer League as an expansion team and will start play in the West Region’s Golden Gate Conference this year, the NPSL announced on Feb. 16.
“This is exciting news as we continue to grow our presence in California,” NPSL Managing Director Cindy Spera said in a report at npsl.com. “Contra Costa FC is a tremendous organization, and we are looking forward to what they will contribute on and off the field.”
“We are excited to have Contra Costa FC join the NPSL,” said Dina Case, the NPSL Director of Membership Development. “Their model and ambition aligns very well with the NPSL philosophy. Contra Costa FC will be a strong addition to an already strong group of teams in that region. We look forward to them having an immediate impact.”
Napa Valley 1839 FC plays in the Golden Gate Conference.
Also in the conference are Academica SC, El Farolito, FC Davis, Oakland Stompers, Sacramento Gold FC, and Sonoma County Sol FC.
The NPSL is a member of the United States Adult Soccer Association and is also affiliated with the United States Soccer Federation, according to npsl.com.
“The NPSL is one of the largest established men’s soccer leagues in the United States with over 90 teams competing across the country,” its website, npsl.com, said.
***
Santa Rosa Junior College named Vintage High graduate Ana Palafox, who ran for the Bear Cubs during the 2018 season, to its All Decade Team, 2010-2019, for women’s cross country.
The team was announced on the school’s athletics website, srjcathletics.com, on Feb. 1.
“One of the most consistent cross country runners of the decade, Ana Palafox was a dominant force for the Bear Cubs,” SRJC reported. “In her short six-month tenure, Palafox led the women’s cross country team to their first Big 8 Conference Championship since 1979, won All Conference, and All Regional awards, and tied Erica Ruiz for best CCCAA State Championship finishes.”
Palafox finished fourth at the Big 8 Conference Championships at Hidden Valley Park in Martinez. She had a time of 20:26 for the 5K race.
She placed seventh at the California Community College Athletic Association Northern California regional championships at Shasta College-Redding. She had a time of 20:16.2 for the 3.1-mile race.
Palafox finished 16th at the CCCAA Championships at Woodward Park in Fresno. She clocked 18:54.5 for the 3.1-mile race.
***
Jalen Green was averaging 17.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.4 steals per game for Ignite through seven games in the NBA G League in Orlando, Florida.
The Ignite is a developmental team, based in Walnut Creek, that will play in NBA G League games this month.
Green, named as SI All-American’s National Player of the Year in 2020 for Prolific Prep of Napa Christian, is also averaging 30.2 minutes per game.
***
Gary Trent Jr. is averaging 15.4 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game as a forward-guard for the Portland Trail Blazers.
Trent, who played for Prolific Prep of Napa Christian, is also averaging 30.5 minutes per game and is shooting 43.7 percent from the field and 44.2 percent from 3-point distance.
***
Napa’s Aaron Shortridge is listed as a 6-foot-3, 196-pound pitcher on the Altoona Curve roster.
Shortridge, a Vintage High graduate who pitched for the Crushers and UC Berkeley, is 10-6 with a 3.14 earned run average in two minor league seasons.
The right-hander was assigned to the Altoona Curve from the Pirates Alternate Training Site on Sept. 30, 2020, milb.com reported.
Altoona is the Pittsburgh Pirates’ Double-A affiliate and opens the 2021 Northeast League season on May 4 against the Bowie Baysox.
Shortridge was named as the Florida State League Pitcher of the Week for Bradenton on June 17, 2019.
He was selected by Pittsburgh during the fourth round of the 2018 draft out of Cal.
***
Matt Dito of Silverado Resort and Spa tied for fifth place with a 1-over-par 73 and earned $380 during a Northern California PGA Section Pro Series 2 event on Jan. 25 at The Club at Ruby Hill in Pleasanton.
Dito played in the NCPGA Individual Pro Division.
***
Lewis Pattullo, the head golf professional at Napa Valley Country Club, shot a 5-over-par 77 and finished in a tie for 35th place in the Northern California PGA Section Pro Series 3 Individual Pro Division event on Feb. 22 at Castlewood Country Club’s Valley Course in Pleasanton.
Pattullo, who is a member of the PGA of America and a Class A professional, joined Napa Valley CC on Dec. 1. He had been the lead instructor and assistant pro at Marin County's private Meadow Club from 2014-2020.
***
Mike Whan will join the U.S. Golf Association this summer as its CEO, it was announced by the USGA on Feb. 17 in a report at usga.org.
Whan was LPGA commissioner for 11 years. He will take over for Mike Davis, who became the USGA’s executive director in 2011 and CEO in 2016. Davis has been with the association since 1990. Davis is leaving the USGA for Fazio & Davis Golf Design.
“As USGA CEO, Whan will be responsible for leading all aspects of the association’s operations, including its core functions, essential programs, and human and financial resources. He will also represent the USGA on a variety of national and international boards,” the USGA said at usga.org.
“Mike Whan is a proven, successful and transformative leader, not only in the golf industry but throughout his entire career,” USGA President Stu Francis said. “He has shown a unique ability to understand how the environment is changing in global golf and how to quickly and thoughtfully adapt an organization to meet those changes. Importantly, Mike is already a trusted peer for so many key stakeholders in the industry, and his existing relationships will not only help the USGA, but will also help advance the game.”
“As someone who grew up loving this game, I have always had huge respect for the USGA and its role in leading our sport,” Whan said. “The game has given me so much throughout my life, both personally and professionally. I know I have a lot to learn, but I’m truly excited about this role, as it gives me the opportunity to not only give back to the game, but to also work hard to leave it stronger.”
