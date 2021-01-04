Napa Valley Notes and Quotes: Robinson 39th in JTNC event at Poppy Hills

Katie Robinson, a senior at American Canyon High School, finished 39th out of 52 entrants in the Girls Championship division of the Junior Tour of Northern California’s Holiday Series III Championship last month.
Robinson opened the two-day, 36-hole event by shooting an 88 at Poppy Hills Golf Course at Pebble Beach on Dec. 29.
She shot an 88 in the final round at Del Monte Golf Course in Monterey on Dec. 30.
Poppy Hills was set up as a par-71 layout and Del Monte as a par-72 layout.
The event concluded the Holiday Series portion of the JTNC season, jtnc.org reported.
The JTNC resumes its tournament calendar with the Spring Series I Championship, scheduled for March 20-21 at Stockton Golf & Country Club and Elkhorn Golf Club of Stockton.
Robinson, a three-time league most valuable player, signed a national letter-of-intent in November with Alabama State University, a member of the Southwestern Athletic Conference.
Robinson plays out of Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa and has received support and sponsorship from the Silverado Country Club Women’s Golf Association.
As a junior last year, she tied for fifth place at the CIF North Coast Section Division II Girls Golf Championship/Individual Qualifier, shooting 79 at Beau Pre Golf Club in McKinleyville.
She tied for fourth at the NCS Division I Championship, shooting 75 at Lone Tree Golf Course in Antioch.
She had an 84 and placed 54th at the CIF Northern California Golf Association NorCal Regional Tournament at El Macero Country Club in Yolo County.
***
Prolific Prep of Napa Christian continues its 2020-21 basketball schedule with seven games at The Grind Session Bubble: Phoenix I.
The Crew (17-2) opens against Royal Crown Academic School (Calif.) on Jan. 7.
The Crew plays additional games against CPCA White Tigers (Fla.) on Jan. 8, Michigan Elite (Mich.) on Jan. 10, CPCA White Tigers (Fla.) on Jan. 11, BFL Prep (Wash.) on Jan. 14 and Jan. 15, and Our Saviour Lutheran Falcons (N.Y.) on Jan. 17.
***
Gary Trent Jr., is averaging 13 points on 51.9 percent shooting, 2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game through three games as a third-year forward-guard for the Portland Trail Blazers.
Trent, who played for Prolific Prep of Napa, scored 28 points and had three rebounds, helping lead Portland to a 115-107 win over the host Los Angeles Lakers on Dec. 28 at Staples Center.
Trent was 10-of-14 shooting and made seven 3-pointers, tying a career high, in 23 minutes.
“I really just got into a good rhythm, teammates finding me,” Trent said in a report at nba.com. “We ran certain sets and plays that got me open, give me an opportunity to shoot the ball.”
Trent scored 10 points with two 3-pointers in the second quarter.
“(Trent) was on fire,” Damian Lillard said in a story at nba.com. “I think everybody saw just a small sample of what he can do before the season was put on pause. Then when we got to the bubble, I think everybody saw his ability to defend and have a positive impact on the game offensively. He’s a shot-maker, he has super, super, super confidence in himself. I think tonight, without his effort, we don’t win this game.”
***
Josh Jackson is averaging 16 points on 49.2 percent shooting, 5.2 rebounds and 2 assists per game through five games as a 6-foot-8 guard-forward for the Detroit Pistons.
Jackson, who played for Prolific Prep of Napa, made the start and scored 27 points on 11-of-19 shooting in a 128-120 loss to host Atlanta at State Farm Arena on Dec. 28.
Jackson, who is in his third year in the NBA, also had four rebounds and two assists in 28 minutes.
***
The All-CIF Sac-Joaquin Section All-Time Boys Basketball Teams, as announced by CalHiSports.com on Dec. 28, are led by First Five selections Bill Cartwright of Elk Grove, Kevin Johnson of Sacramento, and Matt Barnes of Del Campo-Fair Oaks.
Selections are “based on how these players did after high school,” CalHiSports.com said.
The first five and second five are the “best-ever” for the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section, the website said.
DeMarcus Nelson, a guard from Sheldon-Sacramento who was named to the Second Five, played his first three seasons at Vallejo High. He is the all-time California prep scoring leader and was named as the 2004 Mr. Basketball State Player of the Year by CalHiSports.com.
He was one of only six players in Duke history to record over 1,300 points, 600 rebounds, 200 assists and 125 steals in a career. He played four years at Duke and as a senior was selected as the ACC Defensive Player of the Year and All-ACC First Team after averaging 14.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.56 steals per game.
The All-CIF Sac-Joaquin Section First Five:
* Forward – Ryan Anderson (Oak Ridge-El Dorado Hills).
* Forward – Matt Barnes (Del Campo-Fair Oaks).
* Center – Bill Cartwright (Elk Grove).
* Forward – Jim Eakins (Encina-Sacramento).
* Guard – Kevin Johnson (Sacramento).
The All-CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Second Five:
* Guard – Scott Brooks (East Union-Manteca).
* Forward – Marquese Chriss (Pleasant Grove-Elk Grove).
* Center – James Donaldson (Burbank-Sacramento).
* Forward – Darnell Hillman (Johnson-Sacramento).
* Guard – DeMarcus Nelson (Sheldon-Sacramento).
***
Sheldon-Sacramento is tied for No. 6 in the state’s “Softball Schools of Century (So Far)” in a report by calhisports.com on Dec. 30.
“Going by a points system based on final state top 20 rankings since the 1999-2000 school year …
here’s the list for softball,” the website said.
Freedom-Oakley is No. 11, Amador Valley-Pleasanton is No. 12, Foothill-Pleasanton is No. 16, and James Logan-Union City is tied for No. 17.
Elk Grove and Fairfield are listed among the next schools in order.
***
Sergio Garcia, Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele, all past champions, have committed to play in the Sentry Tournament of Champions, the first PGA Tour event of the 2021 calendar year. The limited field event, which has a $6.7-million purse, is Jan. 7-10 at the Plantation Course at Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii.
The Safeway Open, won this past September by Stewart Cink on the North Course at Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa, kicked off the PGA Tour’s 2020-2021 schedule.
“There are 28 players who have qualified for the 2021 event courtesy of their PGA Tour victories this calendar year, including six first timers. An additional 17 players without a victory this calendar year who advanced to the Tour Championship are subsequently eligible for the 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions; the additional eligibility category for the 2021 event was created due to the PGA Tour’s changes to the professional golf calendar as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” pgatour.com reported on Dec. 30.
Email Marty James at martyjames.sports@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @marty_nvsports