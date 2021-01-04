Napa Valley Notes and Quotes: Robinson 39th in JTNC event at Poppy Hills

“I really just got into a good rhythm, teammates finding me,” Trent said in a report at nba.com. “We ran certain sets and plays that got me open, give me an opportunity to shoot the ball.”

Trent scored 10 points with two 3-pointers in the second quarter.

“(Trent) was on fire,” Damian Lillard said in a story at nba.com. “I think everybody saw just a small sample of what he can do before the season was put on pause. Then when we got to the bubble, I think everybody saw his ability to defend and have a positive impact on the game offensively. He’s a shot-maker, he has super, super, super confidence in himself. I think tonight, without his effort, we don’t win this game.”

***

Josh Jackson is averaging 16 points on 49.2 percent shooting, 5.2 rebounds and 2 assists per game through five games as a 6-foot-8 guard-forward for the Detroit Pistons.

Jackson, who played for Prolific Prep of Napa, made the start and scored 27 points on 11-of-19 shooting in a 128-120 loss to host Atlanta at State Farm Arena on Dec. 28.

Jackson, who is in his third year in the NBA, also had four rebounds and two assists in 28 minutes.

***