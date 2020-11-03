Napa Valley Notes and Quotes: Robinson third in junior golf tourney; Roosma transfers to EW

Katie Robinson finished third in the Justin Timberlake-Girls 14-18 Division of the Hurricane Junior Golf Tour’s Ambassador Series at Bayonet and Blackhorse in Seaside on Saturday and Sunday.
Robinson, a senior at American Canyon High, shot 82-82 – 164.
***
Eastern Washington University announced the addition of Justin Roosma, who won the individual title at the California Pacific Conference Championships in 2019, to its cross country program, it was announced at goeags.com.
Roosma is a transfer from Pacific Union College, a small, private Seventh-day Adventist Christian liberal arts school in Angwin.
The sophomore will also run on the track and field team for Eastern Washington, an NCAA Division I school that is a member of the Big Sky Conference.
Roosma, who is from Walla Walla, Wash., was named to the All-CalPac first team after setting a course record with a time of 24:56 for the 8K race at the league championship meet at Woodward Park in Fresno.
He earned All-America honors with his 16th-place finish at the NAIA Championships, held at the Fort Vancouver National Historic Site in Vancouver, WA. He was the top-placing freshman, clocking a time of 25:15.4 for the 8K race.
Roosma graduated in 2019 from Walla Walla Valley Academy in College Place, Wash., where he ran on cross country and track teams.
There are 11 schools in the Big Sky.
***
Jim Richerson, who worked for four years at Chardonnay Golf Club in American Canyon, was elected as the 42nd President of the PGA of America at the Association’s 104th Annual Meeting, the PGA announced Oct. 30. The meeting was held virtually due to the global pandemic, it was reported by pga.com.
Richerson has ties to the Napa Valley, as he was the head golf professional of the Vineyards Course and serving as interim general manager at Chardonnay Golf Club.
He was elected as PGA Secretary in 2016 and was elected as PGA Vice President in 2018.
A PGA member, Richerson received the Wisconsin PGA Section’s Professional Development Award in 2011, the Bill Strausbaugh Award in 2012, and Wisconsin PGA Golf Professional of the Year Award in 2013 and 2016.
He was a member of PGA Board of Directors from 2013-15, representing District 6 (Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana) and was an officer and board member with the Wisconsin PGA Section.
He served as a Board Member with the Wisconsin State Golf Association and was also the chair of the Wisconsin Education Committee.
Richerson was District 6 Director, a term in which he was also the chair of the National Properties Committee, and was a member of the National Investment Committees and National Budget.
He is currently a PGA.com Advisory Board member.
Suzy Whaley takes over as PGA Honorary President after completing a two-year term as the organization’s president.
“Together with the Officers and Executive Directors from all 41 PGA Sections, we are committed to providing resources to help elevate and advance PGA Members throughout the country, while continuing to grow the game,” Richerson said in a report at pga.com.
“This year has presented us with many obstacles, but the passion and resilience of PGA Members helped bring millions of people through by providing an unmatched experience that only golf can deliver. As we head into a new year, our focus is to continue to engage our Members and Sections to ensure that PGA Professionals and Associates have the tools and resources needed to continue leading this game... every day and in every way.”
Richerson is a resident of Scottsdale, Arizona and works as Senior Vice President of Operations for Troon, a golf management company. He is a Southwest PGA Section member.
He was the starter during the final round of the PGA Championship in August, introducing each of the players prior to their round on the No. 1 tee at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco.
He was general manager and Director of Golf for Kohler Co., for over 10 years.
Richerson was with Marriott and Ritz-Carlton Hotel & Golf Corporation for 18 years.
He played four years of college golf at William Jewell College in Liberty, Missouri.
***
Andy Miller of Napa tied for 25th place, Zack Sims of Napa tied for 28th, and Aaron Beverly finished 40th at the Pasadera Cup, a Golden State Tour event, Oct. 26-28 at The Club at Pasadera in Monterey.
Miller was 1-under, shooting 73-66-70 – 209.
Sims was 1-over, shooting 71-69-71 – 211.
Beverly was at 7-over 217, with rounds of 69, 72 and 76.
***
The Napa Ladies Golf Club team of Paula Jones, Dee Dee Gourley, Joan Bougetz and Kay Gulbengay finished 32nd at the Pacific Women’s Golf Association Legacy Team Play Championship in Vallejo.
It was played Oct. 22 at Hiddenbrooke Golf Club and Oct. 23 at Blue Rock Springs’ West Course.
***
Gary Trent Jr., a 6-foot-5, 209-pound forward-guard, averaged 8.9 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1 assist per game during the 2019-20 NBA season for the Portland Trail Blazers.
Trent, who played at Prolific Prep of Napa Christian, shot 44.4 percent from the floor, 41.8 percent from 3-point distance, and 82.2 percent at the free-throw line in 21.8 minutes per game.
Trent made the start and had 16 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals for Portland in a 131-122 season-ending loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round of the playoffs. It was played at Walt Disney World Resort’s AdventHealth Arena at the ESPN Wide World of Sports, near Orlando, Florida, in late August.
Watch Now: Is drinking too much coffee bad for your health?
Email Marty James at martyjames.sports@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @marty_nvsports
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!