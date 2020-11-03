Napa Valley Notes and Quotes: Robinson third in junior golf tourney; Roosma transfers to EW

Richerson was District 6 Director, a term in which he was also the chair of the National Properties Committee, and was a member of the National Investment Committees and National Budget.

He is currently a PGA.com Advisory Board member.

Suzy Whaley takes over as PGA Honorary President after completing a two-year term as the organization’s president.

“Together with the Officers and Executive Directors from all 41 PGA Sections, we are committed to providing resources to help elevate and advance PGA Members throughout the country, while continuing to grow the game,” Richerson said in a report at pga.com.

“This year has presented us with many obstacles, but the passion and resilience of PGA Members helped bring millions of people through by providing an unmatched experience that only golf can deliver. As we head into a new year, our focus is to continue to engage our Members and Sections to ensure that PGA Professionals and Associates have the tools and resources needed to continue leading this game... every day and in every way.”

Richerson is a resident of Scottsdale, Arizona and works as Senior Vice President of Operations for Troon, a golf management company. He is a Southwest PGA Section member.